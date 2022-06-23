SFPD release images of person of interest in fatal Muni shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - The man who was shot and killed on a San Francisco Muni train appeared to have attacked the shooter with a knife. Video prior to the deadly shooting Wednesday allegedly shows the man who was killed attacking another rider with what appeared to be a knife moments before the other man opened fire, according the The San Francisco Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - New details were released Friday on a police shooting in San Jose that involved a suspect connected to two homicides. At a news conference, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two of his tactical officers had no choice but to fire when the suspect came rushing out of a shed and pointed a weapon at them.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
MORAGA, Calif. - A fatal crash shut down a busy intersection in Orinda Saturday. Police said Moraga Way at Glorietta Boulevard was closed due to the accident, shortly before noon. They alerted the public to use alternate routes. Details of the collision have not been given, but the crash reportedly...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
MODESTO, Calif. - Friends of Michelle Gonzales, the Modesto mother killed on Tuesday, have vowed to protect her two kids. The 29-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, in a violent crime spree that ended with three dead, including the suspect, Raymond Calderon. San Jose police shot and killed Calderon, during a standoff on Wednesday.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Three people are dead after an Amtrak train collided with a car Sunday afternoon near Brentwood. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle, a four-door sedan, came to a rest about...
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Pride parade has returned after a three-year absence. Many who gathered said they are walking with additional passion to support the LGBTQ community given the recent rulings from the Supreme Court. Some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next.
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Sheriff's Office said it already has received more than two dozen requests for concealed carry permits after Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that gives Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people legally armed.
SAN FRANCISCO - Saturday’s Pride events were a mix of celebration and protest. During the San Francisco Dyke March, many people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Throughout the day, several more protest marches moved up and down...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The federal fraud case against former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani is now in the hands of the jury. The panel began deliberating Friday following four days of closing arguments in the three-month-long trial. Balwani is the former boyfriend of the company’s founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes....
The Castro neighborhood is hosting its first family pride block party with activities for people of all ages Saturday. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with Dave Kerraker, Co-President of Castro Merchants about what the event would entail.
ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
OAKLAND, Calif. - Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order. Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.
The first and only Black-led Pride celebrations takes place this weekend. Founder & C.E.O. of Oakland Black PRIDE Olaywa K. Austin along with Oakland Black Pride board member, Alyah Baker shares what this event represents and what to expect.
