Roseburg, OR

Eagles 19Us win a wild one to open Oregon road trip

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt Eagles 19Us won a wild shootout in Roseburg to open their annual Oregon road trip on Wednesday night, defeating the Doc Stewart’s 16-15 in nine innings. The Eagles trailed 5-0 after the first inning but batted back behind an outstanding performance out of the bullpen...

humboldtsports.com

humboldtsports.com

Potters take series opener from struggling Crabs

The Humboldt Crabs dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, losing 6-1 to the Potters in Lincoln. The Crabs scored their lone run in the top of the third to take an early lead, but the home team would answer immediately and gradually pulled away with runs in four straight innings.
LINCOLN, CA
humboldtsports.com

Crabs drop two straight road games against the Gold Sox

The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox secured the summer series from the Humboldt Crabs with back-to-back two-run victories this week. After the two clubs split a pair of games at the Arcata Ball Park last week, the Crabs lost 9-7 on Wednesday and 7-5 on Thursday to open their five-game road trip.
ARCATA, CA
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Women’s Hoops Update: Graves Working Toward Tighter, Tougher Squad

Oregon’s 2021-22 Women’s basketball squad never quite jelled. The team certainly had a lot of promise, with solid ball-handling and outside shooting, along with some excellent size and skill around the basket. After some key players returned from early-season injuries, the team had some very successful stretches, including winning seven Conference games in a row in January and early February and beating national power Connecticut during the run (which also included a forfeit over UCLA). Also in early February, the Ducks ran Washington State off its own court, winning by 53 points in the Palouse when the Cougars simply could not hit a shot of any kind for most of the game. But the team faded late in the season, going 5-5 in the last 10 Conference games and 1-1 in the Pac-12 tournament, and then losing a first-round NCAA tournament game to Belmont in double overtime.
OREGON STATE
fanrecap.com

Elite WR Johntay Cook II Breaks Down Final Three

The latest intel on one of the very best in the Lone Star State. View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon has been recruiting the wide receiver position very well of late under Junior Adams, and they may not be slowing down. On Friday, five-star DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Johntay Cook II placed the Ducks in his top three schools alongside Michigan and Texas.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Video: Oregon Quarterback's 70-Yard Throw Goes Viral

There's a standard to live to if you play quarterback at the University of Oregon. The Ducks may have another star on their hands. Third-year Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson threw a 70-yard bomb at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday night. The downfield throw got the attention of everyone in...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Five-Star QB Dante Moore Arrives in Eugene for Crucial Visit

View the original article to see embedded media. Dan Lanning and his new Oregon coaching staff have had a fantastic first recruiting cycle thus far. The coaching staff was a leg behind due to the timing of Lanning's hire, but since January the Ducks have hauled in six four-star recruits in the 2023 class, and added plenty more talent from the 2022 class and and the transfer portal.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Italians Choose Siuslaw for Training; OSU Hall of Fame; Ducks Move in New Direction for Track and Field

Next month’s World Track and Field Championships in Eugene are spilling over into Florence. The championships will be held at Eugene’s Hayward Field July 15th through the 24th . It draws athletes and fans from around the world. Teams don’t just “show up” the day competition begins. They need a place to loosen up and get ready according to Chris Johnson. He’s the Athletic Director at Siuslaw High School.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

UTV Takeover concludes on the Oregon coast

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on-site. Event organizers...
COOS BAY, OR
beachconnection.net

Curtis Salgado, Blues Artist Who Inspired Belushi, Returns to Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Pacific Northwest's more powerful musical treasures – and legacies – is coming to the central Oregon coast town of Florence on July 15. Look for Eugene's most famous son, blues legend Curtis Salgado and his full band returning to town at the Main Stage at the Florence Events Center (FEC), jumpin’ and jivin’ again. (Above courtesy photo: Salgado, Belushi and DK Stewart in Eugene in 1978)
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory continues through Monday night for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees are expected in the valleys Sunday afternoon, and 85 degrees to 95 degrees at usually cooler, hilly locations. Overnight lows will be warm, generally in the 60s. Temperatures on Monday are expected to be about 5 degrees cooler than they will be on Sunday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/24 – Oregon State Police Make Illegal Grow Busts Outside Eagle Point and Cave Junction, Child Predator Arrested in Grants Pass

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police SW Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Outside Eagle Point in Jackson County. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Rooster Park to open this weekend in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Rooster Park is scheduled to open this weekend in time for the Rooster Crow Festival, with help from federal, state and local partners. As part of the U.S. Secretary of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT), the Washington National Guard's 176" Engineer Company deployed to Rogue River to help complete the project.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
hereisoregon.com

Chill, eat, drink and play at the Eugene Riverfront Festival

This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

UPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police reported. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99N near Fairfield Avenue due to a traffic collision. "Both directions of Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue will...
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
kptv.com

10 arrested in ‘night of rage’ protest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters clashed with Eugene police and were arrested during a “night of rage” on Friday in response to the Roe vs. Wade decision. Police were forced to use a form of pepper spray to control the crowd of 75, who threw smoke bombs at them. Some officers reported minor injuries during the five-hour demonstration.
EUGENE, OR

