A Colorado Springs race car driver will take Gumby to the top of America’s Mountain in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
Tommy Boileau is one the favorites to win the race up Pikes Peak this year. Which would be cool because no Colorado Springs native has won the Hill Climb since 2005, “I’m just proud to be a native here. I love Pikes Peak. It’s something that is so iconic to this area. It means a lot to me. To go out there and have another Coloradan win this thing, and have it brought back to the USA, it would be everything, man,” says Tommy Boileau.

He's 28 years old, one of the youngest racers, racing in one of the older cars, a 1967 Camaro. His team has spent three years working on his car, but don't be fooled. The secret to this guy's success is a family emblem, Gumby, "It’s something that’s kind of been a family lucky charm. Before I was born, my mom and dad would have Gumby, and pokey, on their mountain bikes and race cars. I think this is the same Gumby that’s been on most of my dad’s race cars, and some of my race car is growing up. The things been around the block a little bit. It’s raised all over the country. And we’re going to take it to the top of the mountain,” says Boileau.

Gumby has been in his family for more than forty years. It's even survived crashes and it's earned sentimental value, "Back when I started racing carts, it was: Don’t hurt Gumby! He’s been good to me so far, so hopefully he stays in one piece," says Boileau.

Gumby will be there like he always is, with a man who loves the Hill Climb, “There’s nothing like it. Where else can you get behind the wheel of 1000 HP Camaro doing 150 miles an hour next to the edge of a cliff? Having that badge of honor of being somebody to go win this race would be the highlight of my career,” says Boileau.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

