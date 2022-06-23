ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Longtime Washington defensive back Brig Owens dies at 79

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8YX5_0gJKvWWL00

Brig Owens, a defensive back with Washington for 12 of his 13 NFL seasons, has died at age 79.

He died on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Military Bowl Foundation, where he was a board member. No cause of death was released.

“Brig was such a special person,” Military Bowl Foundation president and executive director Steve Beck said in a statement. “He believed so strongly in helping others and repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community. He was an important part of the Military Bowl Foundation and took great pride in helping our nation’s service members.”

Owens, a native of Linden, Texas, ranks second in Washington franchise history with 36 interceptions and first with 686 interception return yards. He scored five defensive touchdowns in his career (three on INTs, two on fumble returns), and is one of just four players in club history with five or more defensive scores.

Owens recorded an end-zone interception in his only Super Bowl appearance, a 14-7 loss to the undefeated Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VII. He also scored two defensive touchdowns — a 62-yard fumble return and a 60-yard interception return — in a 72-41 win over the New York Giants in 1966, which remains the NFL’s highest-scoring game in history. Owens had three interceptions in the game.

The respected Owens, who was Black, also gained notoriety by rooming for 12 seasons with former tight end Jerry Smith, who was white, at training camp and on road trips. They became the league’s first interracial roommates.

A member of Washington’s Ring of Fame, Owens was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round in 1965 after a storied college career at quarterback at Cincinnati. Dallas moved him to safety, then traded him to Washington after his rookie season spent on the sideline.

Owens became an immediate starter at safety in Washington, leading the team with seven picks in 1966 — one of three seasons with five or more INTs in his career. He went on to play every game for Washington in 11 straight seasons from 1966-1976 and didn’t miss a game until his final year in 1977.

For his career, Owens played 158 games and made 123 starts, all with Washington.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin

Few NFL players, if any, are more entertaining to watch - both on and off the field - than Michael Irvin. The Dallas Cowboys legend was a Hall of Fame wide receiver during his playing days, winning three Super Bowls with Jerry Jones' franchise. Off the field, Irvin has become...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
On3.com

Manning Family raves about Alabama QB Bryce Young

On Thursday, the annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off. The event, which has been ongoing for the past 26 years, features some of the top football coaches and players in the country passing on their knowledge to eighth grade and high school football players. Helming the event is the Manning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brig Owens
FOX Sports

USFL Playoffs: 8 postseason players on the NFL’s radar

After coaching for 23 years in the NFL, Tampa Bay Bandits head coach Todd Haley knows a player with that caliber of talent when he sees one. For Haley, several of those types of players were on the field showing their skills during the USFL's regular season in Birmingham. "There’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bowl#American Football#The New York Giants#Traini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

USFL playoffs: 'Hard Time' shines as Stars march to title game

CANTON, Ohio — Philadelphia Stars wideout Maurice Alexander is chippy, and he’ll be the first to tell you so. "I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere," he said. He plays this game with that rock on his...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy