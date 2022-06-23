ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn fans welcome baseball team back home

By Rex Castillo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sm1Eo_0gJKvIPP00

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn baseball team returned back to the Plainsman Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers were eliminated from the College World Series after a lop-sided loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. While there were some very high expectations for the players and the fanbase, there was a sense of positivity about the future.


“I think it looks great. You know the commentators during the World Series Kept talking about the year after the year. The team after the team. I was saying maybe that’s Auburn this year. You know we’re glad to be here. We had a great faith that we would play well and go a little further. We didn’t, but maybe we will next year,” said Auburn graduate and resident Tim Arnold.


There will be some big roles to fill next season, but many fans see the bigger picture of this program. The Tigers qualified for their first College World Series in over 20 years in 2019 but they didn’t win a game. This time around in Omaha the Tigers took down Stanford in a comeback effort. Fans say there’s only bigger things for the Tigers.


“I think the future is very bright. We’ll have to see what the program will bring in year as far as new players, because I know they’re losing several seniors this year. But we’re very excited to see what happens,” said Chip Cerasoli.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Auburn football RB/CB transferring to Incarnate Word

Former Auburn football RB/CB Devan Barrett has found his third school, which will be his first outside of central Alabama, with the decision to transfer to the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. Barrett took to the transfer portal following the pandemic-stricken 2020 season after Gus Malzahn was announced not to return. The Tampa product stayed in-state with the decision to transfer to Troy.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

2022 Auburn Football ticket information and updates

AUBURN, Ala. – A limited number of upper-level general public season tickets and seven-game "Eagles Nest" packages will go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 9 a.m. CT. Upper-level season tickets for the eight-game home schedule in Jordan-Hare Stadium (including home games vs. Penn State, LSU and Texas A&M) are priced at $495, are not renewable and do not require a contribution to Tigers Unlimited. Seven-game "Eagles Nest" packages include tickets to all 2022 home games (excluding the Penn State game) are on sale for $380. To purchase on Tuesday morning, click here.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
alabamanews.net

Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces Closing of Montgomery Store

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced the closing of its Montgomery store at EastChase. The store has a sign posted that says it will close on July 31. After the closing, the nearest stores to Montgomery will be at Tiger Town in Opelika and in Alabaster. Dick’s Sporting Goods is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his motorcycle collides with car

An Alabama man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle struck a car. The two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:17 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of Dakota Douglas Pelfrey, 27, of Phenix City. Pelfrey was fatally injured when the 2014 Ducati he was operating struck a 2014 Toyota RAV4...
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#First College#Tigers#The Arkansas Razorbacks#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

‘We’ll continue to be something that cannot be ignored’: Auburn students and faculty protest Roe v. Wade reversal

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade prompted thousands of demonstrators across the country to gather in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision. In Auburn, pro-abortion students and faculty gathered at Toomer’s Corner in response to the news.  Abortion-rights advocates withstood the summer heat and held signs with statements such as ‘Keep […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Ala. GOP committee declares tie in state Senate race; to be decided ‘by lot’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has released its final decision on the Senate District 29 primary election race. Following deliberations at a Saturday hearing, the committee declared the race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie. Hovey last month unofficially...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of Opelika Walmart

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time.  You are asked to please avoid the area if you can.  News 3 […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World Series
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Phenix City man killed in Russell County crash Saturday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Russell County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Dakota Douglas Pelfrey, 27, was killed when the 2014 Ducati he was operating struck a 2014 Toyota RAV4 near the 20.2 mile marker on Highway 165, about 10 miles south of Phenix City. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets. Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them. If you see any of the people, […]
WTVM

Troup County runaway teen located

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen has been located. Deputies announced Edward Barnett, 15, had been found after he was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 200 block of College Street in Mountville. Barnett reportedly took a 2013 Kia Optima without permission when he left.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Child left in car, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 2-year-old is dead after being left in a car. A death investigation is underway at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Road. No further details are available at this time, stay tuned on-air and online as this is a developing story.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika woman hit and killed by vehicle along Pepperell Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway. Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy