SFPD releases images of person of interest in Muni shooting

By Sara Stinson, Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco Police Department released images of a person of interest in Wednesday’s Muni shooting. The shooter killed one person and injured another Wednesday morning before fleeing from the Castro Station.

Images from the San Francisco Police Department.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, SFPD said. A 70-year-old man was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect remains at large.

Castro Muni shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SFPD investigators received video of the incident and released still images of the person of interest, which can be seen above. SFPD is asking the person to come forward and speak with investigators.

According to a statement by Supervisor Myrna Melgar, the suspect and victim were in a heated argument before the shooting. Witnesses heard approximately 3-4 gunshots.

Muni service between the Castro and West Portal stations was stopped for several hours following the shooting. The Castro station reopened around 2:00 p.m.

SFPD Public Information Officer Kathryn Winters said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and did not seem to target the LGBTQ community.

Anyone with information regarding this person, or with information related to this investigation, is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

