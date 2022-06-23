ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Former UTEP star Bryson Williams hopes to hear name called in NBA Draft

By Sam Guzman
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He was one of the best players to step foot on the court for the UTEP Miners men’s basketball team during the Rodney Terry era.

Bryson Williams spent three seasons and played two with the Miners. In his two years at UTEP in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Williams averaged 17.8 points and 15.1 points per game, respectively. He came to UTEP after playing two seasons at Fresno State.

“I always knew I could score the ball but UTEP was the place where I really improved my whole game as a player,” said Williams in an interview with KTSM on Wednesday. “I improved shooting the ball. At Fresno State I did not shoot no threes, both seasons, I wasn’t a three-point shooter at all and then to go from that to shooting like 37% from three at UTEP. With that sit out year I was able to put in a lot of work into my game and further understand my game.”

Williams worked on his game all-around and then decided to leave UTEP after the 2020-21 season and transfer to Texas Tech for his sixth and final season of eligibility. He averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while helping the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16.

With those days behind him now, Williams has his eyes set on making a dream he’s had since ninth grade come true.

“Its always been everybody’s dream to go to the NBA, but around that time, that is when I really started really learning about basketball, the cerebral part about it, the statistical part about it, and the important things that go into being a good player,” said Williams. Once I realized I could do all of those things, that is when I realized I really want to be an NBA player.”

Well the Fresno, California native is close to making that dream a reality.

Since late May, Williams tells KTSM that he has worked out for 16 different NBA teams. Some of those teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and many more.

Along with the workouts, Williams boosted his draft stock even more after showing out at the G-League Elite Camp and NBA Draft Combine.

All Williams can do now is patiently wait to see if any of the 30 NBA teams call for his services at the 2022 NBA Draft.

“It would mean the world to me, it would just be a tribute to all the early mornings and long nights that I put into this game and all the hard work that I put in and the sacrifices that I made. It would mean the world to me to get drafted.” said Williams.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

