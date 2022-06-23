ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran, MN

Baseball and rodeo: 2 American sports come together in Hamel

By By ruth Nicolaus Guest Writers
Press & News
Press & News
 4 days ago

America has birthed a few sports, and two of them: baseball and rodeo, will come together July 6 in Hamel.

The Hamel Hawks amateur baseball team and the Hamel Rodeo have plenty of connections.

The Hamel Hawks do volunteer work at the rodeo, and funds raised by the rodeo go towards making the Hawks baseball field a nicer place.

It all started about seven years ago, when Greg DeVos’ son was playing for the Hawks. Two service organizations, the Hamel Lions and the Lord of Life Military Family Support Ministry, asked the Hawks if they’d like to volunteer at the rodeo, which this year, will be held July 7-10.

The baseball players, who usually range in age from 18 to 35, are perfect candidates for helping with the bigger tasks, like setting up fencing around the Corcoran Lions Club perimeter, and putting the steel panels up for the rodeo arena.

Volunteering is something the Hawks require of their players. DeVos, who is general manager, said it’s good experience for them. “The young players say to me, why do we have to volunteer? I explain, the rodeo’s a big deal, and when they volunteer, they enjoy it.” The young men are more able to do the manual labor than the older generation, too. “They can pound in fences,” DeVos said, and other heavy lifting jobs that come up during rodeo setup. I tell them, this is a great thing to put on your resume.”

The Hawks have another rodeo connection. The Hamel Lions are helping fund the Hawks baseball field renovation, and the Lions raise their funds through volunteering at the Hamel Rodeo. The Lions have purchased a new scoreboard for the field, new grandstands are in the works, and the field has new lights.

DeVos has multiple rodeo connections. Not only is he the general manager for the Hawks, but he is president of the Hamel Lions, is a voting member of the Hamel Rodeo committee, and is on the rodeo parade committee, too.

This year, FOX 9 TV will visit the Hamel Hawks on July 6 as part of their Town Ball Tour. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.; FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballpark beginning at 5 p.m., with postgame coverage at 9 and 10 p.m. and giveaway bags and yard games. The Anderson Daniels band will play from 5-7 p.m. before the ball game.

All events are free to the public. Pony rides and concessions will be available, for a fee.

The Hamel Hawks have been a successful ball club. They have won state twice (1987, 1997) and have qualified for the state tournament twenty consecutive years. Their website is hamelhawks.teams.mnbaseball.org/

The team is coached by Tim Flemming, who, over his 44 years in baseball, started as a bat boy, then progressed to player and is now coach. He played on two Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Championship Hawks teams (1987, 1997).

This year’s Hamel Rodeo is July 7-10 at Corcoran Lions Park in Corcoran. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 7-10, with a 1 p.m. matinee Saturday, July 9.

All tickets are general admission and are $24, except for the Saturday matinee; those tickets are $18. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the website at HamelRodeo.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamel, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Corcoran, MN
106.9 KROC

Best Place to Live in Minnesota According to National Magazine

Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
earnthenecklace.com

Jason DeRusha Exits WCCO-TV: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Players#United States#American#The Hamel Rodeo#The Hamel Hawks#The Hamel Lions
CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A busy Saturday night in Minneapolis turned dangerous.Police say shots were fired in a crowd of people just after 11 p.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge, on the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. Police say it was not an organized event."Our preliminary information indicates that, like many groups do on a Saturday night, they gathered together to interact with one another and enjoy a summer evening," said Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten. "There are many gatherings that occurred [Saturday night] that were of no issue."Four people were injured, with one -- a 34-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Gets Taste of Minnesota State Fair

The good stuff of the Minnesota State Fair has arrived in New Hope. The Hy-Vee grocery store in New Hope is hosting a sampling of State Fair favorites. Food trucks set up in the store parking lot, offering mini doughnuts, corndogs, cheese curds, French fries, fresh-squeezed lemonade and even deep-fried Oreos.
NEW HOPE, MN
fox32chicago.com

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

LUSH Lounge & Theater celebrates Pride

MINNEAPOLIS — With Pride Month coming to a close, LUSH Lounge & Theater is celebrating Pride with a packed weekend of events and activities. During KARE 11 Saturday, the co-owners of LUSH, Jared Lawrence and Andrew Rausch, discussed all of the weekend festivities, which included Billy Gilman and Brooke Eden headlining a Pride Party Concert, a special drag performance and a dance party.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Matt Reicher

The Great Minneapolis Fire (Aug 13, 1893)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Conditions in Minneapolis in 1893 were rife for disaster. The city saw a long stretch of dry weather in a district home to several lumber milling and storage companies. The combination was a potential powder keg ready to explode. On a warm Sunday afternoon, it did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckersspine.com

Ridgeview, Twin Cities Orthopedics to build orthopedic facility

Minneapolis-based Twin Cities Orthopedics and Ridgeview, a four-hospital system, are developing an orthopedic institute on the health system's Chaska, Minn., campus. The facility, slated to open in October 2023, will be Minnesota's first dedicated orthopedic center that is a partnership between an independent practice and a health system, according to a June 23 news release.
CHASKA, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
181
Followers
276
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy