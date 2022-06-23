STMA School Board looks at parent survey

St. Michael-Albertville School Board received a report on the 2022 Parent Satisfaction Survey from Testing Coordinator Jonah Barten at its June 6 meeting.

The survey is sent out to the district’s parents every two years. The 2022 survey has six questions to judge the community’s satisfaction with the school district. The 2022 survey was handed out in February and had 823 participants respond.

The survey statistics from the last five surveys, from 2014 to 2022, show a steady decline in “strongly agree responses” to the six questions and rose in their ‘sometimes agree’ and ‘disagree’ percentages in similar proportions. Participants can respond “strongly agree,” “sometimes agree” or “disagree” to each question. “Disagree” and “sometimes agree” responses have risen over the years.

The question “STMA Schools create a caring and supportive environment for students” had a response of 87.9% of participants “strongly agreeing” in 2014, 79.4% of participants “strongly agreeing” in 2020 and now a decrease in 2022 to 62% of participants “strongly agreeing” to the question. A total of 32.9% “sometimes agree” and 5.1% of participants ‘“disagreeing.”

Due to the responses, according to Barten, the district took action and created a leadership team that participated in five reflection activities between March 29 and May 24. The teams from each school put the six questions into three categories that the teams believed the questions addressed. The categories are ‘Caring, supportive and safe environments, ‘Communicating and partnering with families’ and ‘Technology.’

The teams looked at the results of the survey, the categories that they needed to address, and made plans on how to possibly raise the percentages and participation in the next two years.

“It would be easy to say everyone is seeing the same thing, blame it on the pandemic,” Board Member Larry Sorensen said. “But you’re doing the right thing, taking the time to take action on this... I do believe with the pandemic, other schools are seeing the same thing, it isn’t just us, but I appreciate you’re taking action.”

Some of the ways the schools are looking make improvements are finding ways to boost communication with parents, raise marketing for the survey to get more participants, look for more ways to utilize technology and possibly making questions in the survey next time less broad so results are more focused on specific issues.

“I know everyone has their own reason why they answer,” Board Member Drew Scherber said. “I’m interested to see what this will look like in two years and where these are. It sounds like you have a good plan and I appreciate that and not making excuses for it, we have some improvement.”

Handbook updates

The School Board also approved updates to the Middle School Family 2022-23 handbook and the High School Family 2022-23 handbook.

The main updates to the Middle School Family handbook are to amend all language that pertained to the Project Pheonix, which allowed students to use their cell phones and other electronic devices in the classroom.

The Middle School Family Handbook adds that, “Students are prohibited from photographing, recording or making any electronic record of other students, staff, or visitors without express consent of the individual that is the subject of the recording, photograph, or electronic record.”

It also adds that electronic devices are not allowed in locker rooms or bathrooms.

The High School Family Handbook updates also removes Project Pheonix language and prohibits electronic devices from classrooms unless teachers allow them for certain class projects. Electronic devices are defined in the handbook as cellphone, Chromebook, headphones and smartwatches.

Other

The School Board also discussed:

RECOGNIZED two students, Aiden Blaeser in Interview Skills and Karlee Brannan in Health Insurance and Medical Billing, for their participation in the Business Professionals of America Nationals in Dallas Texas.

RECOGNIZED the trimester 3 Courtesy and Respect Award winners who have exhibited excellent qualities as a student and showed courtesy and respect to fellow students and staff at the high school. The winners were Freshmen Davin Dufner, Jacob Goth, Karsor Nyandibo, sophomores Grace Eicher, Joseph Duerr, Ramsy Hernandez, juniors Gwen Herbst, Ryan Sandhoefner, Jaxon Cagle and seniors Brooke Beck, Emma Cliff, Jaxon Price.