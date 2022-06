The 2023 model years of the Yamaha TW200 and the XT250 bring a new color into the fold called Radical Gray. Ready for almost anything, the XT and the TW series are long-time favorites of dual-sport enthusiasts of Team Blue. Yamaha announced that North America will get the two models with a minor change for 2023. Most of everything is still the same except for the addition of the new color. The price for the 2022 year models was pegged at $5,199 USD for the XT and $4,799 for the TW. At the time of this article’s writing, the pair hasn’t received their official prices just yet.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO