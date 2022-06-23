ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Guide helps you manage spotted lanternfly

By Other News
Farm and Dairy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new publication from Penn State Extension is a must-read for those who want the latest information about the spotted lanternfly. Authored by scientists and extension educators in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide features comprehensive information, illustrations, charts and photos on...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
backcountryhunters.org

It's time to modernize PA's antlerless license system

Whether by working to ensure walk-in-access to our favorite hunting spots or breaking down barriers to recruit new hunters, BHA PA strives to improve access and opportunity for hunters throughout Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 431, introduced by Senator Dan Laughlin, proposes to improve access by authorizing the sale of antlerless deer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Newswatch 16

Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up. Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company. However, the company didn't say what they consider...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotted Lanternfly#The Guide#Insect#Fruit#Penn State Extension#Penn State
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Expands Drug And Alcohol Addiction Treatment Services

Earlier this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced the expansion of the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards (ATLAS) Platform. According to the DDAP, ATLAS is a free and confidential platform designed to get users the appropriate level of care they need. ATLAS was designed with accessibility in mind. Available in English and Spanish, it offers a dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs. The tool also gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their experiences at facilities to help to inform others’ care decisions. DDAP encourages Pennsylvanians who have been through treatment to visit ATLAS, search for a facility they have visited, and leave a patient review.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

PennDOT launches database listing flagged vehicle inspection stations, dealers, title agents

PennDOT has launched a database showing which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of state inspection regulations and laws as well as contract violations. The move is designed to improve transparency for consumers, officials said. “Vehicle inspections, license plate issuance, registration and titling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$650 stimulus tax rebates for rent

The deadline for the property tax and rent stimulus rebate in Pennsylvania has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022. The original deadline was for June 30, 2022, just days away. Seniors and disabled residents of the state now have more time to complete applications. The applications are for a $650...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy