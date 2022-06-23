Report: Big hospitals profited from pandemic

TRIAD — North Carolina’s seven largest hospital systems, including the three that operate in the High Point area, took in a combined $3.1 billion in federal funding intended to help struggling hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though all but one ended up with higher net profits than before the pandemic, according to a new report.

The report, “Hospitals Profit During COVID-19,” was conducted by researchers from the National Academy of State Health Policy based on the health systems’ audited financial reports, and it was reviewed by staff from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It was commissioned by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the N.C. State Health Plan, who are on a yearslong quest to convince legislators to take action to rein in the big health systems’ profits, boost the charity care they provide and create transparency in pricing.

Folwell also said the health systems should return the COVID-19 money they received.

“Until we break this health care cartel … the consequences of that are going to be more and more money transferring to these multibillion-dollar companies,” he said.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, hospitals froze elective procedures to prepare for a surge in highly infectious COVID-19 patients, and operating revenues plunged. The federal government passed measures to provide billions of dollars to hospitals across the nation, but they were geared to send the most to the largest hospitals, the report said.

Although there is no way to track how any health system used its pandemic-related funding, North Carolina’s seven largest hospital systems recorded a $7.1 billion growth in their cash and investments from pre-pandemic 2019 to 2021, the report said.

Dr. Ge Bai, a Johns Hopkins professor of health policy and management, called that “a double-whammy” of taxpayers’ money going where it wasn’t needed and large health systems being able to consolidate their hold on their markets.

The report devotes twice as much space to the finances of Atrium Health — which in 2020 combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health to form Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist — as any other health system. It is by far the largest system.

The Atrium and Wake Forest hospitals, which include High Point Medical Center, took in a combined $589 million from various direct COVID-19 relief programs, plus $437.9 million in accelerated Medicare payments, despite sitting on $7 billion in cash reserves at the outset of the pandemic, according to the report.

The combined health system’s operating profit, which is derived from the health care facilities it runs, declined slightly in 2020, but because of investment gains its net annual profit remained close to 10% even after $220 million in costs related to the merger, the report said.

At the same time, Atrium reduced charity care spending across almost half of its hospitals in 2020 — the amount increased at High Point — and sued hundreds of patients over medical debt rather than extending the eligibility for charity care during the pandemic, the report said.

Atrium spokesperson Dan Fogleman told The News & Observer of Raleigh that the COVID-19 relief funds the health system received covered only a fraction of what it lost because of the pandemic. They also helped Atrium avoid layoffs and keep rural hospitals in their system open, Fogleman said.

Novant Health, the state’s second-largest health system, received $261.4 million in COVID-19 relief and $373.7 in accelerated Medicare payments, the report said. It recorded a $1.6 billion growth in cash and investments from 2019 to 2021, ending 2021 with $4.7 billion in cash and investments, enough to operate for more than nine months without receiving any revenue, the report said.

Cone Health took $89.3 million in taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief and $140.4 million in accelerated Medicare payments. It had enough cash on hand to continue operating for more six months without any incoming revenue.