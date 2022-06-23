ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Rockers lose at Long Island

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers pulled within sight late but fell 9-7 against the Long Island Ducks in Atlantic League baseball Tuesday at Long Island.

Zander Wiel hit a three-run home run during a four-run ninth inning for High Point. That got the Rockers within two runs after trailing 7-1 through four innings. But the Ducks finished off the game with their lead intact.

Wiel finished with three hits and four RBIs to lead High Point, while Logan Morrison added two hits and two RBIs and Ben Aklinski had one hit and one RBI. Starting pitcher Jonah Scolaro took the loss, allowing seven runs (all earned) on 11 hits and two walks in three innings.

The Rockers (30-24), after a rain-out Wednesday and a doubleheader at Long Island (28-24) tonight, return home Friday to open a three game-set against Lexington.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Lexington, NC
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Long Island, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Morrison
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
237
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy