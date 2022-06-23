Rockers lose at Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers pulled within sight late but fell 9-7 against the Long Island Ducks in Atlantic League baseball Tuesday at Long Island.

Zander Wiel hit a three-run home run during a four-run ninth inning for High Point. That got the Rockers within two runs after trailing 7-1 through four innings. But the Ducks finished off the game with their lead intact.

Wiel finished with three hits and four RBIs to lead High Point, while Logan Morrison added two hits and two RBIs and Ben Aklinski had one hit and one RBI. Starting pitcher Jonah Scolaro took the loss, allowing seven runs (all earned) on 11 hits and two walks in three innings.

The Rockers (30-24), after a rain-out Wednesday and a doubleheader at Long Island (28-24) tonight, return home Friday to open a three game-set against Lexington.