Attempting to guide a prospect along his developmental path, one that for every team hopefully ends with a trip to the major leagues, is already a winding road with a foggy-at-best timeline. Add in the element of having to also be a major league roster fit for a team trying to contend, and all of a sudden a prospect development schedule closer resembles a game of 4-D Chess.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO