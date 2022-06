Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in an interview with Fightful.com. “I am able to sit back and kind of watch with a smile on my face because this was always I sort of the hopeful, I don’t want to say endgame, but this was always the hopeful pitstop into what the mission statement of what AEW always was. We always just wanted to make wrestling a friendly place for everyone, perhaps not all of us, but that was always one of the things that were most important to me. I wanted to see a world where we were working friendly with New Japan and I was hoping that that was something that would happen from day one, and here we are.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO