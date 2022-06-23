Local flavor makes its way to NGA's Round of 8

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday was the kick off for the Hastings Open, day one out on the course took place at the Southern Hills Golf course. This fun event welcomed in eighty-three golfers, Husker’s Caleb Badura was lasts years runner-up in the competition. Speaking of Badura, he ended...
KEARNEY — Gene Hunt, superintendent of Fort Kearny State Park, grinned as he sat at a picnic table at Fort Kearny State Historical Park Tuesday morning. “I’m just a Nebraska farm kid,” he said. Smiles and small talk come easily for Hunt. For the last 50...
OMAHA, Neb. — After four long days of competition, the CWS Jr. Jay Classic wrapped up on Sunday with Carpetland (Lincoln East) winning the championship, 12-7. Hastings Five Points Bank had to face the Spartans in the semifinals, falling 5-4 after a 7th-inning rally came up one run short.
OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cooler temperatures sticking around for 2 days before the heat returns quickly mid...
KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard. She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.
KEARNEY, NEB. — The Air Force is no stranger to shortages. A recent 2019 Department of Defense report saw pilot shortfall and reduced aircraft readiness. One program at UNK is hoping to tackle both issues with a new program. NTV's Taylor Leverett has the story. This is not a...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NEB. — Different county assessors are getting the word out about Form 425 for people looking for some type of taxation relief on their destroyed properties. The law concerning destroyed property was passed by legislature in 2019, when floods impacted parts of the state. This year...
KEARNEY, Neb. — Despite Kearney's unemployment rate sitting under 1%, the need for more workers persists. The Kearney Chamber of Commerce is working to recruit and retain workers in the area. Chamber President and CEO Derek Rusher has more on these programs and initiatives. "hired." is a new video...
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Pete at the Kearney Animal Shelter!. Hi! I'm Pete! I came to KAAS with Ashcan, who is also here at the shelter. I am a very good boy who loves people! I am super happy to get close to you and get showered in attention. I enjoy playing outside, and I even play fetch! Come and meet me today!
The Kearney Police Department is the first in Nebraska to test out some of the latest technology for investigating crime: automated license plate reading cameras. Kearney is working with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that offers the technology — known as ALPR — aimed at helping law enforcement agencies with crime prevention and investigation.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Flatwater Music Festival celebrated 15 years this weekend. The festival had Emily Bass and the Near Miracle, Rascal Martinez, The String Beans, The Cody Sisters, and The Talbott Brothers play on their main stage. The very first year, this festival happened at the Adams County...
Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
YORK – Last winter, the Hampton Hawks began to sow the seeds of improvement thanks to a four-man senior class and a key group of underclassmen. With the seniors graduated a core group of juniors and sophomores aim to take the next step in the first season under head coach Dalton Miller.
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jane Valenzuela, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced on June 22, 2022, to 1 year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2 by Senior United States District Judge Joseph Bataillon. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts favors a total ban on abortions, but Nebraska lawmakers may not have the votes to achieve that, state senators from south-central Nebraska said on Friday. “There are multiple senators who want a total ban, but there are some who want to exclude the victims...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
Comments / 0