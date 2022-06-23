ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Local flavor makes its way to NGA's Round of 8

By Nate Brown
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A handful of area golfers showed out Wednesday, as they came away with two impressive rounds...

nebraska.tv

KSNB Local4

Southern Hills Golf Course hosts Day One of Hastings Open

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday was the kick off for the Hastings Open, day one out on the course took place at the Southern Hills Golf course. This fun event welcomed in eighty-three golfers, Husker’s Caleb Badura was lasts years runner-up in the competition. Speaking of Badura, he ended...
HASTINGS, NE
doniphanherald.com

Game and Parks' solution for elk problems stirs up Nebraska hunters

OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Largest collection of square body vehicles comes to Grand Island

2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cooler temperatures sticking around for 2 days before the heat returns quickly mid...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman enjoys tending to her fanciful yard

KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard. She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK hosts its first aviation training program for students

KEARNEY, NEB. — The Air Force is no stranger to shortages. A recent 2019 Department of Defense report saw pilot shortfall and reduced aircraft readiness. One program at UNK is hoping to tackle both issues with a new program. NTV's Taylor Leverett has the story. This is not a...
NebraskaTV

Kearney Chamber works to relieve worker shortage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Despite Kearney's unemployment rate sitting under 1%, the need for more workers persists. The Kearney Chamber of Commerce is working to recruit and retain workers in the area. Chamber President and CEO Derek Rusher has more on these programs and initiatives. "hired." is a new video...
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Pete

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Pete at the Kearney Animal Shelter!. Hi! I'm Pete! I came to KAAS with Ashcan, who is also here at the shelter. I am a very good boy who loves people! I am super happy to get close to you and get showered in attention. I enjoy playing outside, and I even play fetch! Come and meet me today!
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Kearney Police testing automated license plate readers

The Kearney Police Department is the first in Nebraska to test out some of the latest technology for investigating crime: automated license plate reading cameras. Kearney is working with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company that offers the technology — known as ALPR — aimed at helping law enforcement agencies with crime prevention and investigation.
KEARNEY, NE
Golf
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Pen. inmate dies at 91

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
LINCOLN, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
York News-Times

New coach has Hampton boys hoops in motion

YORK – Last winter, the Hampton Hawks began to sow the seeds of improvement thanks to a four-man senior class and a key group of underclassmen. With the seniors graduated a core group of juniors and sophomores aim to take the next step in the first season under head coach Dalton Miller.
HAMPTON, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney woman sentenced to prison for conspiracy to distribute meth

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jane Valenzuela, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced on June 22, 2022, to 1 year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2 by Senior United States District Judge Joseph Bataillon. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse gets prison for smuggling drugs in dirty laundry

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
KEARNEY, NE

