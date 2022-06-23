ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

CORRECTED-Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

 4 days ago

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based developer Central China that had "swap wheat for house" in the...

Agriculture Online

UK helping ensure stolen Ukrainian grain does not make it to market -minister

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain is providing technology to ensure that any wheat stolen from Ukraine by Russia does not make it to the global market, Britain's environment minister George Eustice said on Monday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports has prevented...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn falls on improving weather prospects

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions. Wheat edged up, while soybeans dropped slightly. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 1.53% to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. Chicago wheat rose 0.19% to...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Egypt to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian wheat - supply minister

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed, but is looking at ways to extract more flour from grain and even use potatoes in bread making as it tries to trim imports, the supply minister said on Sunday.
WORLD
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

House committee votes to ban sale of U.S. farmland to Russia and China

Companies from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran would be barred from purchasing U.S. agricultural land under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. “More needs to be done to ensure the U.S. food supply chain is secure and independent,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse, lamenting that there are no federal safeguards against land purchases by authoritarian regimes.
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans close higher | Friday, June 24, 2022

Soybean and soybean oil prices collapsed into the close on Thursday and then managed to rally back today. Corn futures also closed higher, while wheat futures closed lower after trading higher early in the day. July corn closed 3 cents higher today at $7.50. December corn closed up 18 cents...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains regain ground after plunge

June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday after joining a wider commodity markets plunge this week, with grain traders awaiting weather updates and export data before the weekend. Grain markets were swept up in broad selling of commodities as investors saw growing risks to economic growth from interest rate rises aimed at cooling inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times. - The British Gas owner Centrica is said to be unlikely to bid for Bulb Energy, leaving only...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt seeks to extract more flour from its wheat as battles soaring prices

(Adds details, background) June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, a government minister said on Sunday, as the world's largest wheat buyer wrestles with soaring prices. It was studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Egypt contracted to buy 180k tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. Shipment will happen once the cargo “reaches the ports” in India, Moselhy added. (Reporting by Sarah El safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months - minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months and sufficient for sugar for more than six months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. The strategic reserves for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures firmed on Friday as traders covered short positions after prices fell 5.6% over the last two sessions, though demand concerns capped gains. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed that pork export sales in the week ended June 16 totalled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans break four session losing streak on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by bargain buying after four straight declines, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added to the bullish tone in soybeans. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop November contract was 8-3/4 cents higher at $14.24-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil gained 2.04 cents to 69.75 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures touched their lowest since Feb. 9 before rebounding. * CBOT July soymeal rose $5.90 to $432.60 per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly soybean export sales fell to 294,400 tonnes from 724,734 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the latest weekly total had ranged from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 34,000 were below market expectations soyoil export sales of 1,400 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from zero to 25,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Josie Kao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls near four-month low on harvest pressure

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Friday on seasonal harvest pressure, traders said. * Declines were kept in check by a bullish export report. * On a continuous basis, the front-month Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since Feb. 28. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning reported weekly wheat export sales of 477,800 tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 236,857 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July delivery settled 13-1/2 cents lower at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures fell 12 cents to $9.93 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat eased 9-1/2 cents to $10.71 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL

