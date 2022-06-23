ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

July 4th Celebration in Plaquemine

By Staff report
West Side Journal
 4 days ago

Plaquemine’s 21st Annual July 4th Hometown Celebration, always held on July 4th, brings plenty of free holiday fun into the cool of its Plaquemine Community Center and Nadler Pavilion at 57845 Foundry Street this year. The popular activities are back – great music, the boat parade on Bayou...

brproud.com

BR resident creates safe place for community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With bad things happening everywhere, one Baton Rouge resident wanted to create a safe place where people can come and enjoy their Sunday. It all started with a passion for flowers. “Well, you know, I used to own Herbs Oasis, for like 35 years. And I love tropical plants, especially the tropical plants that come back every year. So I brought the oasis into my home,” said the owner of Charbel Ruth Harb’s Garden & Pond Home, Charbel Harb.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sinkhole near Ascension’s Black Bayou causes road closure

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Ascension Parish road will be closed until further notice. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of Sunday, June 26, both lanes of Highway 431 at Bayou Boulevard have been closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole. Deputies...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Weatherization funds still available for low income families

SCOTLANDVILLE- More than a million dollars are going towards improving homes in the Capitol and New Orleans region for low income families, and there is still time to apply for this year. It's all through the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). "Lower income households are usually energy burdened, so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Fourteen more places added to Louisiana's most endangered places list; see full list, map

From rural schools to civil rights history, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation added 14 new sites to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List. The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is an organization that advocates and identifies historic sites in Louisiana and established a list of the most endangered places in Louisiana in 1999.
brproud.com

Planned power outage coming to one city in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
fox8live.com

Officials searching for 3 missing people in Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon. According to the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they were notified that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Free HIV rapid testing offered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A free HIV rapid testing event is being offered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 25 as part of National HIV Testing Day across the United States. The free testing will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at CareSouth Medical and Dental located at 3140 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The testing is free and confidential, according to CareSouth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Red Stick hosts a farmers market to celebrate the Fourth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Red Stick Farmers Market will be hosting a local food tasting to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) named the event Farm to Fourth, which will include meat, seafood, vegetables, fruit, jambalaya, and live music to create a family oriented environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Pride Festival, a family friendly event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 2022 Baton Rouge Pride Festival was about having a family-friendly and safe event. Outside of the Raising Canes River Center, stood over a dozen protestors against the LGBTQ+ community values. Protesters yelled quotes from the bible. Co-Chairman of Baton Rouge Pride, Bobbi Wisekal simply...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of June 16-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of June 16-22: David Warren, 62, New Orleans was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Chad Falcon, 55, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and Disturbing the Peace;. Chris Turner, 37, Donaldsonville...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Where to brunch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Brunch continues to gain popularity in the United States. Last year, nearly four in five Americans said they’d eaten breakfast foods outside of the traditional breakfast hours. Brunch is commonly viewed as a late morning meal that’s eaten in place of breakfast or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

NATIONAL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE, LLC NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND SECOND REVISED SEWERAGE SERVICES TARIFF

Pursuant to Article IV, § 21(D)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution, notice is hereby given that National Water Infrastructure, LLC (“NWI” or “Company”) filed with the Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) an Application and proposed Second Revised Sewerage Services Tariff, which would result in a change in sewerage service rates of residential customers from $45.00/month to $49.10/month and commercial customers from $55.00/month to a minimum of $59.10/month, in order to fund, among other things, the proposed acquisition by NWI of certain Ascension Parish Government wastewater system assets, proposed capital improvements to sewerage plant, proposed project to consolidate and regionalize sewerage system plants in Ascension Parish, including construction of a central treatment plant (“Regionalization Project”), proposed recovery through annual rate adjustments of a return on construction work in progress capital expenditures associated with the Regionalization Project, and debt service costs.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating homicide on Renoir Avenue

East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly. Updated: 6 hours ago. East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Donaldsonville: Cracking down on crime with cash

DONALDSONVILLE - The Donaldsonville City Council has just given the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office a check for $50,000, and that money will be used for a special crime task force. "Crime is something that affects all of us." Chairman of the Donaldsonville city council, Rev. Charles Brown, said. "We have...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

