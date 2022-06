FTR is riding pretty high right about now following their big win at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door. Despite a scare early on in the three-way championship match alongside Roppongi Vice, and the United Empire duo of Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, where Dax Harwood had to be taken backstage to tape up his shoulder, the duo were able to finish out the match, secure the win, and become not only one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history but one of the most popular too, as their reaction from fans in the United Center clearly showcased.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO