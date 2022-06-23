ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Quad City Area first responders battle emergencies in extreme heat this summer

By Hernan Gutierrez
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area first responders battled emergencies in near-record heat over the last two weeks. Keeping first responders safe in extreme heat might seem like a straightforward task: keep them hydrated and give them breaks. However, For the Davenport Fire Department, Chief Mike Carlsten said...

www.kwqc.com

KCCI.com

Early morning fire destroys eastern Iowa church

IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused extensive damage to a church on the eastern side of Iowa City on Saturday morning. At around 4:20 a.m., fire department crews were sent to a report of a fire at Iowa City Church of Christ, located at 4643 American Legion Road SE. Church officials, in a post to the organization’s Facebook page, said that the building was “totally engulfed in flames” when firefighters arrived.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Church lost to fire

The Iowa City Church on American Legion Road has been lost to an overnight fire. According to the Church’s Twitter feed, the Iowa City Fire Department was called to the church at approximately 4:20 am Saturday; when they arrived, the building was totally engulfed in flames. The tweet says...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, IL
KIIK 104.9

These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Davenport

Since moving here, I've heard a lot of folks talk about how dangerous and crime-ridden Davenport has become. Like every city, there are certain areas of it that aren't the safest places to hang out. Neighborhood Scout ranked Davenport neighborhoods based on things like price and crime rate. If you...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify man found dead after silo collapsed Yarmouth Tuesday

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead in the grain silo collapse in Yarmouth, Iowa, as 30-year-old Rickey Ryan Kammerer, of Winfield. Emergency responders in Des Moines County found the missing person in the collapsed grain silo in Yarmouth, Iowa about...
YARMOUTH, IA
WQAD

Man dies in hospital after Rock Island shooting early Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man died in the hospital on Saturday after he was wounded in a shooting early in the morning. According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 12:29 a.m. on June 25, the Rock Island Police Department was told by UnityPoint Trinity Hospital that a 61-year-old man arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Fireworks in QC: When you can set them off or go to shows

MOLINE, Ill. — As the fourth of July approaches this year, Quad Citizens will be seeing firework shows getting geared up, fireworks stands showing their wares, and warnings about firework safety. We're compiling information about fireworks in the area here; from when and where shows are, how you can...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night. Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department. Four shell casings...
qctoday.com

Fire damages apartment at history Rock island apartment building

Rock Island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at one of the historic John G. Scheuermann apartment buildings. Assistant Fire Chief Bob Graff said the fire was reported at 3:25 p.m. at 1820 21st St. Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1380kcim.com

Iowa DNR Targets Impaired Boaters Over Independence Day Weekend During Operation Dry Water

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest on Iowa’s waterways, and state, local, and federal law enforcement are partnering that weekend for an enhanced enforcement initiative on boating while intoxicated. Operation Dry Water begins on Saturday, July 2, and continues through Monday, July 4. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Administrator Susan Stocker says, “One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders. The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun.” She notes alcohol’s effect on judgment, reaction time, balance, and vision can combine to become particularly dangerous on a crowded waterway. The DNR is joining forces with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sheriff’s offices statewide to target impaired boaters during the holiday weekend. Last year, more than 1,800 vessels containing over 6,200 boaters received 542 citations or warnings during Operation Dry Water.
IOWA STATE
977wmoi.com

Two Dead Following Drowning Incident in Knox County

At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Humility Homes hosts ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered Saturday for Humility Homes’ third annual ‘Welcome Home’ Block Party. “Our mission is to end homelessness in the QCA by providing a variety of housing sources,” said Ashley Velez, Humility Homes’ executive director. “This last year we helped 1,100 people between our street outreach program, our emergency shelter, supportive housing, and affordable rentals. We truly believe everyone has a right and deserves a place to call home.”
HOMELESS
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
ALTONA, IL
Y105

Iowa Changes ATV/UTV Laws, Effective July 1st

Effective July 1st, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) users will be able to ride in any of Iowa's 99 counties with just a few restrictions. An ATV is a vehicle that can be ridden/straddled by a single rider, while a UTV boasts a cabin, designed for multiple riders.
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate deadly Saturday shooting

Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident early Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Rock Island Police were notified that a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UnityPoint – Trinity Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. The victim later...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

