Tampa, FL

Ndamukong Suh On Tampa Bay Buccaneers Return: ‘Bucs Are Out of the Picture’

Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us gave up all hope of Ndamukong Suh returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once the signing of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was made official in early June. But there's a difference between assuming, and the finality of knowing. After Suh's appearance on ESPN's NFL Live on...

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Buccaneers champion has right idea about recent departure

Sometimes, it takes a Super Bowl pass-catcher to know a Super Bowl pass-catcher. Keyshawn Johnson is partially right about the Buccaneers without Gronk. The Buccaneers losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement has been one of the biggest stories of the past few weeks for the NFL. The thought of seeing Tom...
TAMPA, FL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese said the team is working with QB Carson Wentz on technique, but won’t have to worry about him potentially becoming complacent. “He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football—that’s the part that’s fun for me,” Zampese said, via NBC Sports. “We got certain technique things that we’re working on, he’s making those adjustments.”
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Adam Schefter

