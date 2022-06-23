ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIS to create a digital currency market intelligence platform in wake of market collapse

By Wahid Pessarlay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is creating a new innovation hub in Europe. Called the Eurosystem Center, several of the hub’s projects at kick-off will focus on addressing risks emanating from the digital currency market. In a press release announcing the creation of the hub, the BIS...

CNBC

$100 million worth of crypto has been stolen in another major hack

Hackers have stolen $100 million in cryptocurrency from Horizon, a so-called blockchain bridge developed by crypto start-up Harmony. Bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one blockchain to another. They've become a prime target for hackers due to vulnerabilities in their underlying code. It follows a series of similar attacks...
pymnts

US Comptroller Takes a Victory Lap on Crypto

It wasn’t exactly an “I told you so,” but Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu didn’t mince words either when discussing crypto’s place in the Semiannual Risk Prospective report released Thursday (June 23). With a stablecoin’s $48 billion collapse last month, Hsu said: “There are...
MARKETS
Fortune

Profit warnings, recession fears, and layoffs—despite the carnage, Wall Street analysts still advise investors to buy, buy, buy stocks

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The prospects of a soft landing seem more remote by the day. Economists and CEOs say a recession is likely, if not imminent. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell now calls a downturn “a possibility,” extraordinarily bearish talk for a central banker.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Addresses Congress, Argues for Real-World Uses of Crypto and Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson is addressing Congress in an attempt to detail the real-world use cases of crypto assets. In a prepared testimony to Congress on the topic of digital asset regulation, Hoskinson says blockchain technology helps marketplaces thrive due to its decentralized and permissionless nature. “Distributed ledgers (i.e.,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $66M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $66,351,684 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19QiLkY3x1VWP7qrTQPPusaK4k2Xwq3WYM. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 5,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $101,945,481 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3A6uuecAdVwPAwLRnrSX7gF9FGc7kgrEVP. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Says This Is The 'Fair Value' Of Bitcoin: Why Analysts Say BTC Is Going 28% Higher

In a recent note, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said that Bitcoin's BTC/USD fair price is 28% higher than its current level. What Happened: JPMorgan's strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note, "The past month's crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February, and going forward, we see upside for Bitcoin and crypto markets more generally."
STOCKS
