A mother has said there has been a “glimmer of hope” for her brain-damaged son as she prepares to appeal a ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life support. Hollie Dance said 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was injured in an incident at home in April and has not regained conciousness since, has responded to music and smell. A High Court judge ruled last week doctors could legally stop treating Archie after his parents had challenged proposals to switch off his life support, concluding the boy had died the end of last month.His mother hit out at the ruling, saying...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO