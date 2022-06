Rachel Glade, a clinical assistant professor at the U of A, has been named the College of Education and Health Professions' new Honors College director. Her appointment begins on July 1. Glade, program coordinator of the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, will succeed Michelle Gray, who has been in the honors director role since 2015. Gray is the interim chair of the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation.

