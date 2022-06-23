ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cooper says OT winner shouldn't have counted, replays appear to show too many men

By Josh Wegman
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper believes Nazem Kadri's overtime winner that gave the Colorado Avalanche a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday should not have decided the game. Cooper did not specify exactly why. He only took one question during an odd postgame press conference in which he...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 95

Jgoalie33
4d ago

Yes if they have scoring chance but take closer look the Tampa bays player hits the goalies mask and knocked it off should of been a penalty

Reply(1)
31
MJC60
3d ago

its a judgment call and btw tampa look very sluggish in overtime it was only time till Colorado scored and i like tampa

Reply
14
john
4d ago

😜🤙 THEY CANT GET EVERY CALL!!!!!! THE LAST GAME THEY GOT A FREEBIE AND IT HURT COLORADO!!!! So ITS EVEN NOW🤙

Reply(4)
22
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup Final: What we learned in Game 5 as the Tampa Bay Lightning extend the series to Game 6

The Stanley Cup was in the building. The fans were buzzing. The Colorado Avalanche were on the precipice of a third championship. Then the game started, and the Tampa Bay Lightning displayed the resilience that has carried them to back-to-back Cups, and on to Game 6 in their quest for a three-peat. Their 3-2 win shocked some prognosticators, and we've got at least one more hockey game this season.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, NHL picks, Game 6 prediction from proven hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, but they'll have to overcome a 3-2 deficit with Game 6 at Amalie Arena set to unfold on Sunday. The Lightning won Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a late Ondrej Palat goal to force a sixth game and if they can pull off another comeback, it'd be their third of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. However, Colorado has been a force of nature during this postseason with a 15-4 record and a +30 goal differential, so Tampa Bay will have its work cut out to extend the series.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR REAMED OUT OFFICIALS FOR NON-CALL IN GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The officials are turning out the be a major part of the story of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. Even before Nazem Kadri's massive overtime goal in game four in which Colorado appeared to have too many men on the ice (Note: it looked as though Tampa Bay did as well), there were debates over calls and non-calls all over social media. Cale Makar of the Avalanche let the referees have it during game 5 over what he felt was a non-call.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Denver, CO
Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB fans frustrated after lengthy review yields bad result

Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants gave us another controversy with Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson playing prominent roles — just not in the way anyone expected. In the bottom of the first inning, Pederson came to the plate with one out and Austin...
CINCINNATI, OH
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ INFORMS WINNIPEG JETS THAT HE WILL NOT ACCEPT HEAD COACHING POSITION

Barry Trotz has reportedly made a decision on his immediate coaching decision. Per Darren Dreger, sources indicate Barry Trotz will continue to focus on family rather than make an immediate return to an NHL bench. Although, an eventual return has not been ruled out:. The Winnipeg Jets will continue to...
NHL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nazem Kadri
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER ADDS A BIG NAME TO THEIR HOCKEY OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

On Friday, the Vancouver Canucks announced a number of additions to their Hockey Operations department. Among the additions General Manager Patrik Allvin has made includes Dale Tallon joining the Canucks as a Senior Advisor and Professional Scout. "We're pleased to have solidified our Hockey Operations department for next season with...
NHL
markerzone.com

GOALIE FLATTENS OFFICIAL DURING BEER LEAGUE GAME; GETS CHASED DOWN THE ICE

For every complaint there is about not be able to find referees and linesmen at any level of amateur hockey, there's a video like this that gives a glimpse of just what it's like to wear the stripes sometimes. This clip recently showed up on the internet and involves an official attempting to stop a fight between a goaltender and skater. He does push on the goaltender somewhat, trying to keep him back. The netminder gives him a couple of light whacks on the legs, and then lays into him with a cross check. As he skating away, players from from the opposing team chase him down the ice before he can get back to the dressing room. These types of scenes are becoming all too common at rinks across North America and countless leagues are feeling the pinch as those who would usually volunteer to be an official at a game are tired of it.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Replays#The Colorado Avalanche
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors Surface After Rumored Rift Between Rangers and Panarin

In what will come as shocking news to a number of fans, Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently wrote in an article about the New York Rangers and which players stay and which players go, that Artemi Panarin might actually ask for a trade out of the Rangers organization. Following what many are calling a disappointing playoff performance, the narrative around New York is that something might be off between the two sides.
NHL
theScore

From joke to juggernaut: Avalanche's well-earned Cup completes cycle

The scene was equal parts surreal and appropriate. After blocking a shot with just over a minute remaining in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, Gabriel Landeskog's left skate blade popped off its boot. All the Colorado Avalanche captain could do in that one-in-a-million scenario was crawl to the bench for a line change - literally crawl. Nathan MacKinnon saw Landeskog in trouble, so he dragged his teammate most of the way there.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 1st time since 2001

The Colorado Avalanche dashed the Tampa Bay Lightning's hopes of a three-peat, prevailing 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday to win their first championship in over two decades. Artturi Lehkonen scored the eventual winner in the second period, giving the Avalanche their first regulation lead...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Blue Jays' Montoyo won't 'make excuses' for struggling Kikuchi

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo isn't taking it easy on embattled starter Yusei Kikuchi after the left-hander lasted just two innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. "I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for him. He hasn't pitched well. And he put us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Beal very likely to opt out, re-sign with Wizards on 5-year deal

Bradley Beal appears to be staying put in the nation's capital. The Washington Wizards star will very likely decline his $36.4-million player option for next season and re-sign on a new five-year, $248-million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Washington selected Beal third overall in 2012. The Florida product has spent...
NBA
theScore

Mosley: 'Playoffs or bust' for Jets in 2022

The New York Jets haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 season - the longest active drought in the NFL - but linebacker C.J. Mosley believes this is the year his team will finally play meaningful games in January. "I'm really expecting playoffs or bust," Mosley said, according to Mark...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy