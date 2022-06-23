ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man from Ocala is facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin with intent to distribute charges

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces federal charges after prosecutors in Ocala say he was caught selling a firearm and heroin to an undercover agent. 29-year-old...

