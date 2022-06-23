A man from Ocala is facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin with intent to distribute charges

A suspected drug seller was arrested early Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Discount Food Mart at 2202 Griffin Road in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was conducting surveillance on the parking lot due to ongoing problems with illegal drug activities and gun violence at that location when he saw a car pull into the parking lot. The car had what appeared to be deeply tinted side windows. A white van pulled up next to the car and a man later identified as 33-year-old- Kendrick Ramone Stokes got out of the car and reached into the white van and then pulled his arm out in a suspicious manner, according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO