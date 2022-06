GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after police said he killed a 60-year-old woman who was delivering food to him in Glendale earlier this month. Officers said they were responding to a report that a car had driven off of the road into a landscaping area near Bell Road and 61st Avenue on June 11 around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle’s airbags did not go off, and it appeared to be a low-impact accident. The driver, later identified as Pamela Rae Martinez from Glendale, died at the scene.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO