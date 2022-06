CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Spend just a few seconds inside Ralph Murdock's garage with him and it's easy to pick up on his knowledge of cars. "Working on cars, building cars, making motorcycles run faster, making cars run faster, it’s just the way it is. I love it," said Murdock Murdock grew up in Colorado The post Oldest driver in the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb competing at 82 years old appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO