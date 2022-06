The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, but they'll have to overcome a 3-2 deficit with Game 6 at Amalie Arena set to unfold on Sunday. The Lightning won Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a late Ondrej Palat goal to force a sixth game and if they can pull off another comeback, it'd be their third of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. However, Colorado has been a force of nature during this postseason with a 15-4 record and a +30 goal differential, so Tampa Bay will have its work cut out to extend the series.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO