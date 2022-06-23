Social media reacts to Aggies ending Notre Dame’s season
Survive and advance! As cliche as this motto may be, the Aggies have yet to stumble with their backs against the wall as they’ve now won their second consecutive elimination game in Omaha – a 5-1 win versus Notre Dame to set-up a rematch against Oklahoma in the Men’s College World Series Final Four.
While adversity hit this 2022 squad early in Omaha – an opening round loss versus the Sooners – the Aggies are the only team to have played entirely out of the elimination bracket and make their way to the Final Four (Texas A&M, Texas , Stanford and Auburn ). If this doesn’t prove the fight in this group, I don’t know what else will.
Check-out social media’s immediate reactions to the Aggies’ victory against the Fighting Irish:
Coach Schlossnagle agrees with Mother Nature
This tweet didn't age well...
Ticket punched to the semifinals
SEC now has 3 teams in the Final Four
Let's. Keep. It. Going.
Some more SEC love
Pringles for dinner >>>>
Ahhh looking back on those preseason polls...
Redemption for Dettmer and Moo
The graphic says it all
This team is something special
Let's rock the wagon!
Pringles tweets are undefeated
Rounding out with some good and healthy trolling
Ouch...
