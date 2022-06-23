ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Social media reacts to Aggies ending Notre Dame’s season

By Sean Cunningham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXofY_0gJKdbUA00

Survive and advance! As cliche as this motto may be, the Aggies have yet to stumble with their backs against the wall as they’ve now won their second consecutive elimination game in Omaha – a 5-1 win versus Notre Dame to set-up a rematch against Oklahoma in the Men’s College World Series Final Four.

While adversity hit this 2022 squad early in Omaha – an opening round loss versus the Sooners – the Aggies are the only team to have played entirely out of the elimination bracket and make their way to the Final Four (Texas A&M, Texas , Stanford and Auburn ). If this doesn’t prove the fight in this group, I don’t know what else will.

Check-out social media’s immediate reactions to the Aggies’ victory against the Fighting Irish:

h

h

Coach Schlossnagle agrees with Mother Nature

https://twitter.com/CoachSchloss/status/1539385814861348864

This tweet didn't age well...

https://twitter.com/hookemhornsfor1/status/1497408544613842946

Ticket punched to the semifinals

https://twitter.com/NCAABaseball/status/1539361944553005060

SEC now has 3 teams in the Final Four

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1539363870275424257

Let's. Keep. It. Going.

https://twitter.com/RossBjorkAD/status/1539367553080115200

Some more SEC love

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1539362028388745217

Pringles for dinner >>>>

https://twitter.com/tmilrealdeal/status/1539373839704109058

Ahhh looking back on those preseason polls...

https://twitter.com/R_Brauninger/status/1539361834951639040

Redemption for Dettmer and Moo

https://twitter.com/billyliucci/status/1539362886253944832

The graphic says it all

https://twitter.com/rcb05/status/1539362605487296512

This team is something special

https://twitter.com/tengland_150/status/1539362284606308353

Let's rock the wagon!

https://twitter.com/OlsenSection203/status/1539590717818945536

Pringles tweets are undefeated

https://twitter.com/wootench/status/1539404007181008903

Rounding out with some good and healthy trolling

https://twitter.com/BarstoolTexasAM/status/1539363068131651587

Ouch...

https://twitter.com/billyliucci/status/1539363209064460288

