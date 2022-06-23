ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tampa Bay Lighting are on the brink of elimination following Game 4’s overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning did not trail the entire game until it was all over. Just over 12 minutes into overtime, Avalanche center Nazem Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

GOALIE FLATTENS OFFICIAL DURING BEER LEAGUE GAME; GETS CHASED DOWN THE ICE

For every complaint there is about not be able to find referees and linesmen at any level of amateur hockey, there's a video like this that gives a glimpse of just what it's like to wear the stripes sometimes. This clip recently showed up on the internet and involves an official attempting to stop a fight between a goaltender and skater. He does push on the goaltender somewhat, trying to keep him back. The netminder gives him a couple of light whacks on the legs, and then lays into him with a cross check. As he skating away, players from from the opposing team chase him down the ice before he can get back to the dressing room. These types of scenes are becoming all too common at rinks across North America and countless leagues are feeling the pinch as those who would usually volunteer to be an official at a game are tired of it.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, NHL picks, Game 6 prediction from proven hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, but they'll have to overcome a 3-2 deficit with Game 6 at Amalie Arena set to unfold on Sunday. The Lightning won Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a late Ondrej Palat goal to force a sixth game and if they can pull off another comeback, it'd be their third of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. However, Colorado has been a force of nature during this postseason with a 15-4 record and a +30 goal differential, so Tampa Bay will have its work cut out to extend the series.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup Final: What we learned in Game 5 as the Tampa Bay Lightning extend the series to Game 6

The Stanley Cup was in the building. The fans were buzzing. The Colorado Avalanche were on the precipice of a third championship. Then the game started, and the Tampa Bay Lightning displayed the resilience that has carried them to back-to-back Cups, and on to Game 6 in their quest for a three-peat. Their 3-2 win shocked some prognosticators, and we've got at least one more hockey game this season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors Surface After Rumored Rift Between Rangers and Panarin

In what will come as shocking news to a number of fans, Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently wrote in an article about the New York Rangers and which players stay and which players go, that Artemi Panarin might actually ask for a trade out of the Rangers organization. Following what many are calling a disappointing playoff performance, the narrative around New York is that something might be off between the two sides.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri injury updates for Game 6 vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche will try once again to win the Stanley Cup when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on Sunday night in Tampa. Ahead of the clash, Jared Bednar revealed some troubling injury updates to a slew of key Avs attackers. Via Peter Baugh, among the notable absences from Colorado’s Sunday […] The post Avalanche get Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri injury updates for Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER ADDS A BIG NAME TO THEIR HOCKEY OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

On Friday, the Vancouver Canucks announced a number of additions to their Hockey Operations department. Among the additions General Manager Patrik Allvin has made includes Dale Tallon joining the Canucks as a Senior Advisor and Professional Scout. "We're pleased to have solidified our Hockey Operations department for next season with...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history

The Colorado Avalanche have slayed the beast. They have beaten the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-1. They did so in very impressive fashion. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, the Avs […] The post Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cups#Stanley Cup Finals#The Tampa Bay Lighting#The Colorado Avalanche#Bally Sports Sun
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Denver Nuggets: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Denver Nuggets originally had just one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, they made a couple of trades which led to two extra selections on draft night. This added flexibility and had Nuggets fans excited for what Denver had up their sleeve. After all, this is a team that desperately needs to add […] The post Denver Nuggets: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning have failed in their quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup. And head coach Jon Cooper’s message to Lightning fans was rather simple. Cooper’s coaching staff joined the 54-year-old coach at the post-game press conference following the loss. His coaching staff accompanied him when they won two consecutive Cups, as […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s incredible Stanley Cup run only bested by Wayne Gretzky

The Colorado Avalanche completed their incredible run in the NHL playoffs with a well-deserved Stanley Cup trophy. Even more amazing, however, they made history in the process. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, their Stanley Cup victory–the third ever in franchise history–saw them tie the record for the second-best win-loss mark in the postseason since […] The post Avalanche’s incredible Stanley Cup run only bested by Wayne Gretzky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
98K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy