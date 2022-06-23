ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avs fans pack Tivoli Quad for Game 4 watch party

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night in thrilling overtime fashion.

The Avs lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

It was another packed quad on the Auraria Campus, outside of Tivoli Brewing Company.

Jason Sauer was posted up under a UCHealth tent. He was working his fourth Stanley Cup game as a caricature artist.

“I don’t want to jinx it,” he said when asked if he had been drawing any images of the Stanley Cup.

“We’re not doin’ tha, yet. Not ’til it’s done, which I feel like it will be. We’re gonna do it!”

Game 5 is set for Friday night in Denver.

