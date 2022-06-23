The Quesoff Wants You, Garbo’s Grabs Another Brick-and-Mortar, Local Foods Debuts Downtown, Lazarus Revamps the Former Coldtowne Theatre, and Ooooh, that Bourbon Brawl

Both the Republican Party of Texas platform adopted last week and Ken Paxton in one of his endless self-promoting press releases (him and Ted Cruz, peas in a pod) this week refer to their "God-given" right to defend oneself with one's choice of weapons. I know the gap between professed conservative piety and actually reading the Bible is wide, but which god do they mean? Surely they've heard of the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount. But even that aside, read the room, people! Nobody wants to hear from the gun addicts and their enablers about how important it is that the right to slaughter children in Uvalde shall not be infringed. Especially when lots and lots of supposed good guys with guns – armed and trained law enforcement officers who are supposed to have a monopoly on justifiable violence – stood around and did nothing because they feared for their own lives more than for those of small children and their teachers. Right now, those cops' employers and defenders are competing in the Stanley Cup of blame games, even though it could and should have been the mission, to which they have sworn an oath as peace officers, of any one of those officers to open an (unlocked?) classroom door at Robb Elementary and change the course of events. They have all been trained, for decades, to move quickly and to get in between shooters and their targets. They all failed; it is pointless and irrelevant for now how much one failed over another. Years from now, an inevitable surge of civil suits may apportion liability among the bad actors, but they are all responsible for people being dead, and their God should be pricking their consciences to seek forgiveness.

