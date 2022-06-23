ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowd of up to 1 million expected for SF Pride Weekend

By Taylor Bisacky
 4 days ago

(KRON) — The Warriors parade brought hundreds of thousands of people into the city on Monday, but that is only the start of massive celebrations this week. San Francisco Pride Celebration is expected to draw up to a million people into the city over the two days of celebrations.

This is potentially the most visitors the city has seen since 2019. With the influx of people, San Francisco is expected to see a big boost to its businesses.

The city of San Francisco was overflowing with visitors, excitement, and energy during the Warriors parade like it once was before the pandemic.

“The city felt back. Market street was alive, Union Square was alive, downtown after the parade. Streets like Polk Street and North Beach just flushed with people having a great time enjoying themselves. And by the hundreds of thousands of people I saw, they were making a day of it,” said Rodney Fong, with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

As Fong explains, the parade brought a big boost to businesses that we haven’t seen for some time. He said it foreshadows what’s to come this weekend.

“We have to remember that San Francisco is a celebratory city. People come into San Francisco from the greater Bay Area, northern California because we do these cool things. Because these cool things happen whether they’re running Bay to Breakers or Pride which is coming up this weekend so we’re excited to have it. We know all of the businesses, the hospitality businesses, the hotels, people coming into town. This is all great for San Francisco,” said Fong.

After a two-year hiatus, in-person Pride celebrations will also return on Saturday and Sunday, which is expected to draw at least half a million people. Businesses in the Castro District said they’re already seeing the impact.

“We’ve already seen an uptick in business from the start of the week. More people coming in. Definitely a lot more tourists coming in for pride, a lot of people from Canada, a lot of people from Europe so I think it’s just going to get better and better,” said Frederick Anderson, a longtime bartender.

Anderson has been a bartender at 440 for 19 years. He said the last few years have been some of the toughest, but he’s hopeful for what’s to come this weekend and thereafter.

“Packed. I’m expecting to see the bars packed with people having a good time and being proud. I think all of that will be really good for the city and bring a lot of business into the city,” said Anderson.

San Francisco Pride celebrations and marches kick off on Saturday morning. The parade begins on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

PLANetizen

The Return of San Francisco’s Privately Owned Public Spaces

Most people who know San Francisco are familiar with the sprawling Golden Gate Park, an oasis in the densely packed city. But, as John King highlights in The San Francisco Chronicle, sprinkled throughout the city you’ll also find small, park-like spaces nestled within private developments. These parks, known as privately owned public spaces (POPOS), were originally part of San Francisco’s 1985 downtown plan, later bolstered by updated regulations in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

This 44-year-old SF Italian eatery will close within days

Since 1978, Villa D’Este, a family-run Italian restaurant on Ocean Avenue, known for its heaping piles of creamy fettuccini carbonara, crispy veal Parmesan and hearty layers of lasagna bolognese, is set to close in a matter of days. After 44 years serving the San Francisco community, proprietor Ramon Oropeza Sr. announced the closure on Villa D’Este’s website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022

Parade Route: Market Street from Embarcadero to the Celebration at Civic Center. See main image for entrances and stage details for Saturday and Sunday, and more!. See photos from previous Pride years in our image gallery:. https://photos.sfstation.com/search/. San Francisco Pride is reimagining what Pride itself means to our communities. Complete...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But, believe it or not, there are still more than 500 ZIP codes where homes are cheaper than that.
walnutcreekmagazine.com

A Major Transformation is Happening on Treasure Island

San Francisco’s 400-acre Treasure Island was built in 1936 by the Army Corps of Engineers, with mud dredged from the Bay, attaching it to the banks of Yerba Buena Island. Once envisioned as a future airport, Treasure Island made its debut hosting the first World Fair—The Golden Gate International Exposition—in 1939, earning the nickname ‘magic city’ for bringing people across the planet together in a celebration of progress. But in 1941, aviation plans were quashed, when the island became a US Navy training and education hub for 4.5 million military personnel enroute to the Pacific during World War II.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pro-abortion rights rallies happening in the Bay Area today

(KRON) – Several pro-abortion rights rallies are happening in the Bay Area today. Here’s where: SAN JOSE – “Defend Roe v. Wade: Fight for Reproductive Rights” rally will be held at the San Jose City Hall starting at 10 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now HAYWARD – “Standing Up for Women’s Freedom” rally […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Tiny homes are coming, whether San Jose lawmakers like it or not

Tiny homes in San Jose are being hailed as a fix to a growing homelessness crisis. But two policymakers are saying the sites in their districts won’t work. The City Council this week voted 8-2 to approve a plan that would add 400 transitional homes, as the region’s housing crisis continues to push more people on to the streets. Councilmembers David Cohen and Matt Mahan voted no on the plan.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Roe v. Wade protests held across Bay Area

(KRON) — After the Supreme Court announced on Friday morning that it had overturned Roe v. Wade, protestors took to the streets across the Bay Area. Areas where there were protests include Oakland, San Jose, San Mateo and multiple places in San Francisco. About 100 people gathered near the Ferry Building in San Francisco. Protestors […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

