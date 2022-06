TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, a nearly century-old case protecting abortion rights. “This decision is sinful,” ACLU of Idaho Executive Director Leo Morales said. “It’s going to cause irreversible harm and trauma for generations to come. We are not going to stand for it, we are going to organize, we are going to be in the streets, go back to the courts and organize community members across the country.”

