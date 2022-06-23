ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

12 Day Trip Ideas From Naperville

By Mary Anne Plauda, Publisher Macaroni Kid Naperville
macaronikid.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItching to get out of Naperville for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Naperville, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 12 places to explore within a...

naperville.macaronikid.com

WIFR

Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.

ZION, Ill. (WIFR) - After almost two years, one popular beachfront property is opening its doors for the summer. Reservations are now being accepted at The Illinois Beach Hotel located at Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County. The hotel will have a soft opening this Friday, July 1 and will begin taking reservations for limited hotel rooms on Monday, June 27. For reservations, click here.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

The Hands-Down Best Bakeries in Chicago for Birthday Cakes

For a kid, there’s nothing more exciting than a birthday party. And having a great birthday cake—one that tastes good and looks cool—is an important part of their special day. No matter what your child’s superhero, video game or character obsession du jour may be, you will find a Chicago bakery to create a canvas for those candles. Here are our favorites. Make a wish!
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Time to dumpster dive: Northwestern students pack up, home goods pile up

On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday. The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year. The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey […]
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

1155 S. Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Welcome to this craftsman revival masterpiece! Stately and timeless, this residence is a centerpiece of the magnificent lakeside Gates community. Seated on prestigious South Shore Drive, this home boasts sophistication, size and a lifestyle that is perfect for so many! Old world workmanship meets today’s modern needs and style.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Old-fashioned Independence Day Fun on Monday, July 4th in Aurora

Aurorans can participate in old-fashioned Independence Day fun on Monday, July 4, from 11 ​a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Tanner House Museum, 304 Oak Avenue in Aurora’s historic Tanner District. There will be a petting zoo, Andy Head- the Wild Wacky Juggler, a blueberry-pie-eating contest, the Bradley...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man hospitalized after boat hits jet ski, flees scene on Fox River near McHenry

Police are searching for the driver of a boat that struck a jet ski, injuring a man, and fled the scene on the Fox River near McHenry Sunday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded around 8:24 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of River Terrace Drive in Johnsburg […] The post Man hospitalized after boat hits jet ski, flees scene on Fox River near McHenry appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MCHENRY, IL
bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
westchicago.org

Mosquito Control Spraying Scheduled for Tonight

Mosquito control spraying will occur this evening within the West Chicago Mosquito Abatement District, weather permitting. Applications are made by the District’s service contractor, Clarke. To be notified when future mosquito spraying will occur, please visit www.clarkeportal.com/hotline. For more information or to view a map of the West Chicago...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Ribfest Addresses Ticket Holder Concerns and Schedule Alterations

The Exchange Club of Naperville is addressing complaints from ticket holders from this year’s Ribfest. The event, held from June 17 to June 20, saw some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Friday night’s headliner, Toby Keith, had to pull out after disclosing that he had been battling cancer since last fall. Ashley McBryde had to cancel her Sunday concert, for what was noted as “unforeseen circumstances.”
NAPERVILLE, IL

