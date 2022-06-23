Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee to Meet Friday

Vandalia, IL-(Effingham Radio)- A meeting of the Regional Board of School Trustees of Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, and Montgomery Counties, Illinois will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Regional Office of Education #3 Professional Development Center located at 1500 W Jefferson Street in Vandalia, IL.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two streets in Champaign will be reduced to one lane each this week as crews to install fiberoptic infrastructure. This work will take place near the intersection of Mattis Avenue and Windsor Road starting Monday. Northbound Mattis will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Windsor and Harbor Point Drive […]
Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman on Monday confirmed a rumor that two restaurants in Vandalia are closing. But, the pending sale of the property could lead to a new one. As Mayor Gottman stated, he is not sure at this time about the potential new restaurant as the sale of the property on Mattes Avenue is still pending at this time.
Effective Monday, Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be permanently closed at the 10th Street tracks. Vehicles will still have access to any businesses on Monroe between 9th and 11th, but will no longer be able to cross the tracks. The closure is part of the railroad relocation project and the development of the new multi-modal transportation hub.
Brownstown, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Brownstown Board of Education met in Regular Session on Monday, June 20, 2022. Payment of building operational costs from both the Education Fund & the Building Operations/Maintenance Fund. Steve Waltrip as the Designated Person for Asbestos Management. Retain Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk and Guenther, Ltd for...
You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
Vandalia, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- A big crowd filled the large meeting room at Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus on Wednesday night for a town hall about the Vandalia Correctional Center and various information that has been floating around about the future of the correctional center. The event was hosted by State Senator...
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Bradley R. Loy of Effingham for criminal trespass to residential property. Bradley was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old James D. Lenard of Sullivan for an Effingham County warrant for possession of <5g...
(TAYLORVILLE) — At the close of a marathon four-hour Christian County Board meeting Tuesday night, members voted 12-3 to dismiss Vince Harris, Solid Waste Management Director and Christian County Zoning Director, from all duties. The move followed a meeting behind closed doors for nearly an hour-and-45-minute session at which time the vote was take.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet. The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. […]
ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
Salem Police say both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on North Broadway near Chuck’s Place early Saturday afternoon. Salem Police say a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Susan Griffin of Decatur crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit a southbound car head-on driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Jornd of Alma Hatchery Road in Salem. Police report Jornd try to swerve to avoid the Griffin car but was unable to do so.
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. Funding for these grants is possible through legislation Governor...
More information has become available on a traffic crash on U.S. 67 that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday. West Central Illinois Dispatch received reports of a car versus motorcycle crash just after 4:00 pm Wednesday. According to an initial crash report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms. From 2020 through the end of April 2022, ISP stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts...
The Big Four Railroad Station and the Illinois Central Railroad Station were the last two remaining foremost buildings in Mattoon which recall the era when railroads played a major role in the development and economics of this thriving city. The Big Four Railroad Station was located at the hub of local commercial development and thus was an important local landmark and a valuable resource to the people of Mattoon.
Governor JB Pritzker is calling lawmakers back to Springfield to further protect reproductive rights in Illinois and address the challenges posed by the Supreme Court decision. The special session will be held in the coming weeks and will in part address the influx of women expected to come to Illinois for an abortion.
