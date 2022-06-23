ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USS KIDD Veterans Museum to hold event for Independence Day

By Staff report editor@thewestsidejournal.com
West Side Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special V.I.P., that’s Very Important Patriot (or Pirate), event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include access to the museum for the evening, food and beverages, access to the USS KIDD beginning at 8 p.m., and the best view of WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi River....

