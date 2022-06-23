San Diego rolls out permits for sidewalk vendors

City Council member Jennifer Campbell says “vendors will become part of our economy. They will have permits and pay the tax that’s due.”

Campbell is a strong proponent of the new law, that now requires sidewalk vendors to obtain a city permit.

The business owners will not only have restrictions where they can set up shop but also how they handle food and dispose of trash.

Campbell says the city’s code enforcers will monitor the vendors.

She says new enforcers will be hired.

Campbell adds “for years we have needed more code enforcers."

Some vendors we spoke with were not happy about the new permits, but said they would apply.

Vendor Leticia Torres says “I want rules for everybody because I want to work. I do not want to leave.”

If a business owner violates the law, Campbell says they will go through an educational process.

She adds, “whatever issues they have, they can get free help and get set up or they know the regulations.”

