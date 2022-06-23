ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

East Austin townhomes move forward with relaxed compatibility

By Stories by Elizabeth Pagano
 4 days ago
A plan to build townhomes in the Chestnut neighborhood is moving forward with the unanimous blessing of the Planning Commission, which granted permission to build closer to nearby homes than would normally be allowed. Developers of the project at 1400 Cedar Ave. won a waiver from the commission to...

Dallas company to build over 1,000 Tuscan-style homes in Florence

The house owners of a vineyard and resort simply exterior Austin will be part of Hoque Global in the brand new improvement endeavor, in accordance to the Austin Business Journal. The 600-acre property, positioned in the Hill Country about an hour north of Austin and made to appear to be the Italian countryside, presently gives wine tastings, a small resort, wedding ceremony venues and extra.
Church demolition to make way for new Marble Falls apartment complex

The Marble Falls City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new multi-family dwelling during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 21, despite opposition from the project’s neighbors. The three-story, 180-unit complex on 12th Street will include a swimming pool, green space, and 328 parking spaces. Units will have 1-3 bedrooms.
Austin moves to prepare for climate disasters

City Council passed a resolution at its June 16 meeting to create a disaster preparedness guide and toolkit for the city. The guide, which will be part of the city’s climate response efforts, will instruct residents on how to create local resilience hubs in the event of an emergency. City staffers will be directed to work with area nonprofit organizations to create the guide.
#Townhomes#Commercial Real Estate#Compatibility#Chestnut#The Planning Commission#Council#Land Development Code
Balfour Beatty completes overnight bridge-beam lift in Texas highway overhaul

Balfour Beatty, as part of Colorado River Constructors (CRC) joint venture, achieved a milestone on the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) $674m Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin this month. On the night of 16 June, the team set the first bridge beams that support widening activities east of...
Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
Williamson County Imposes Limited Firework Ban

Due to the drought conditions and current burn ban in effect in Williamson County, County Judge Bill Gravell and the fireworks industry have worked together to limit the sale of two types of fireworks products this July Fourth holiday. Bottle rockets and other explosive projectiles with fins or rudders will not be sold.
Austin endorses tax exemption for menstrual products

City Council members approved a resolution Thursday endorsing the removal of sales tax for menstrual products and diapers. As the resolution states, “Menstrual products and diapers are necessary to daily life for millions of Texans, and these taxes create an undue and inequitable burden on those who purchase them.”
Austin ISD approves $1.9 billion budget – but nearly half of that money will go to the state

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted 7-2 early Friday to adopt a nearly $1.9 billion budget for the upcoming academic year. School board president Geronimo Rodriguez Jr. noted it was the first balanced budget trustees have passed since 2017. Austin ISD had warned its bond rating could be at risk if the board decided to use cash reserves for the 2022-2023 budget.
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

