Madelyn Collins, of Henderson, participated in a pinning ceremony May 6 for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Department of Nursing. Graduating nursing students took the Florence Nightingale Pledge, which includes the promise to abstain from harmful substances, keep patient affairs confidential and remain devoted to excellent patient care. Collins received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree during the UT Martin commencement exercises May 7.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO