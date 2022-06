Three people were killed and two others injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle obstructing rail tracks near Brentwood, California, on Sunday, officials said. The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the incident was reported at around 1 p.m. after a car carrying five people was struck by a train while attempting to cross the tracks at an unprotected railroad crossing.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO