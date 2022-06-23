ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

I’ll sit this Pride out, thanks

By Serena Daniari
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPp7S_0gJKRvfw00
‘I feel like there is truly nothing to celebrate this year. I’m tired of pretending that there is.’

It was a scorching June day in New York City, meaning the time had finally come for me to break out my new tank and hot pink denim cutoffs. What better way to celebrate the start of Pride month than with a pop of color, I thought? As I walked past Pride displays in store windows, minding my own transsexual business, an older man abruptly stepped in front of me, began yelling transphobic slurs, and spit in my direction.

Usually, this would have left me trembling, tearful and angry. But I was numb – my run-ins with transphobic people have become so commonplace in the last year that this was almost expected.

A grim detail stays on my mind: at least 14 transgender people have been killed by violent means in 2022, putting it on track to be the deadliest year yet for trans Americans. On top of the grisly violence against trans people of color, the regressive legislative initiatives targeting trans youth, and the continued economic disparities for members of my community, make me feel like there is truly nothing to celebrate this year. I’m tired of pretending that there is.

Instead of attending a corporate-sponsored Pride party or speaking on a Pride panel for a company that donates to anti-trans politicians, as I’ve done in years past, I’ve decided I won’t be celebrating at all.

On the exterior, queer identities have seemingly become normalized and even lauded. But a closer look reveals a rainbow-washed house of cards that is one gentle blow away from collapsing. As Pride branding has become ubiquitous, LGBTQ+ rights erode quietly in the background. From Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill and Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming healthcare, a total of 28 states have introduced more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ measures that seek to turn back the clock on our hard-earned freedoms and limit our ability to live authentically.

It almost feels like the past 60 years of activism, heroism and radical education by queer folks have been undone. Instead of being acknowledged as human beings worthy of dignity and respect, we are once again being painted as groomers and predators who are destroying the fabric of society by the rightwing media and trans-exclusionary radical feminists. Only this time, these insinuations are being overshadowed by the phony veneer of LGBTQ+ acceptance from brands and business conglomerates.

Lately, I’ve started to question who all the rainbow grandstanding is really for. Is it intended to uplift queer and trans folks, and indicate support? Or is it meant to make cis, straight people feel altruistic and progressive while doing the bare minimum to actually mobilize tangible change for the LGBTQ+ community? I think it’s the latter, and my spirit has run weary of seeing people express their support for LGBTQ+ folks during the month of June, only to go silent about the atrocities inflicted on our community for the rest of the year.

“It feels like lately, violence and degradation are the norm,” says my friend, who is a Black trans woman living in Manhattan. “The subways aren’t safe. The streets aren’t safe. Nowhere really is.”

Her sentiments have been echoed to me ad infinitum by members of the gender-diverse community during the past several months. Even in the wake of a recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Republican lawmakers have decided that the true threat to public safety are drag queens lip-syncing on a stage. Texas state representative Bryan Slaton said that he intends to file legislation “protecting kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays” when the next legislative session begins. And Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently tweeted that she will be “introducing a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to Drag Queen performances”.

Such misguided efforts to demonize LGBTQ+ folks reek of decades-old homophobia and transphobia that have placed us in a demented time warp and catapulted us back to an era before Stonewall and before the advancement of the modern queer liberation movement.

So, even though buying a rainbow clutch from Coach might provide some momentary aesthetic pleasure, the way forward in the midst of such rampant and vicious attacks on queer and trans lives is through collective organizing, not collecting Pride merch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
travelnoire.com

TikTokers Warn Black Travelers of Sundown Towns

“Don’t let the sun go down on you in this town.” If you were a Black traveler during the Jim Crow era and saw these words painted on a roadside sign, you would instantly want to turn back around and head in the opposite direction. Signs like this were fairly commonplace in America during the late 1800s and 1900s. They were an ominous decree to Black travelers that they were about to enter a sundown town.
SOCIETY
interviewmagazine.com

Gagging for Gays Against Guns

The disco ball is back—only this time, it’s being wielded for political means. In the protests organized by New York-based direct-action group Gays Against Guns (GAG), the mirrored orb is brandished in a sea of white-veiled “Human Beings” who represent victims of gun violence. For GAG, it’s an homage to the 49 LGBTQ+ and majority Latinx victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The group, formed after the tragedy in response to the country’s gun violence epidemic, uses these political actions to advocate for a broader understanding of “the gun industry’s chain of death” by outing the investors, manufacturers, and politicians who block safer gun laws. This fight against the opacity of the American political machine is echoed by Weekly Senator. Founded by Michael Bullock, a writer, editor, and member of the political action committee Downtown for Democracy, the platform educates voters on senate races and streamlines weekly donations to progressive candidates across the nation. Last week, Bullock called up Brigid McGinn, one of GAG’s key members, to discuss activism, gun shows, and the future of political funding.—ELLA MARTIN-GACHOT.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Pride Month#Transgender People#Trans Rights#True Threat#Racism#Americans
The Independent

YouTuber unknowingly asks former Planned Parenthood president and grandson of founder about abortion access

A YouTuber has shared the response he received after he unwittingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City-based filmmaker and influencer who goes by the username @karimjovian on TikTok, filmed himself asking New Yorkers their thoughts on abortion.In a video posted to TikTok and YouTube, the YouTuber revealed that one of the New Yorkers he approached happened to be Alexander Sanger, who has dedicated his life to continuing his grandmother’s dedication to reproductive...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Gillian Sisley

Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?. Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
The Guardian

The US supreme court just made America a more dangerous, violent place

The conservative justices of the US supreme court just made America an even more dangerous, even more violent place. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn, Inc v Bruen took on a simple and commonsense New York state law requiring individuals to have a license in order to own a gun, and requiring people who want to carry a concealed pistol or revolver out in public to demonstrate a particular need to be toting a secret gun around. That law has been on the books in New York since the early 1900s.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy