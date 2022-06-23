ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Marseille, Alexandria and Istanbul prepare for Mediterranean tsunami

By Karen McVeigh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017A60_0gJKRtuU00

A tsunami could soon hit major cities on or near the Mediterranean Sea including Marseille, Alexandria and Istanbul, with a nearly 100% chance of a wave reaching more than a metre high in the next 30 years, according to Unesco.

The risk of a tsunami in Mediterranean coastal communities is predicted to soar as sea levels rise. While communities in the Pacific and Indian Ocean, where most tsunamis occur, were often aware of the dangers, it was underestimated in other coastal regions, including the Mediterranean, Unesco said.

Now, the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural organisation said five at-risk communities in the Mediterranean area will join 40 other “tsunami-ready” towns and cities in 21 countries by next year. As well as Marseille, Alexandria and Istanbul, they include Cannes and Chipiona, a town on Spain’s Atlantic coast near Cádiz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HwLJ_0gJKRtuU00
The moment the tsunami broke over Miyako seafront from the Heigawa estuary after 2011’s huge 9.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan. Photograph: Mainichi Shimbun/Reuters

The “tsunami-ready” programme is part of Unesco’s broader effort, launched ahead of the UN Oceans conference in Lisbon next week, to ensure all at-risk communities will know what to do in the event of a tsunami by 2030.

“The tsunamis of 2004 and 2011 were a wake-up call,” said Bernardo Aliaga, lead tsunami expert at Unesco. “We have come a long way since 2004. We are safer today. But there are gaps in preparedness and we need to improve; we need to make sure warnings are understood by visitors and communities.”

The Indian Ocean tsunami , on Boxing Day 2004, the deadliest in history, killed an estimated 230,000 people in 14 countries, while the 9.1-magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011, which reached nearly 40 metres (130ft) in height, killed 18,000 people in Japan.

Since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Unesco’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, hosted by the US, has responded to 125 tsunami events, averaging seven a year.

Interactive
Unesco’s ‘tsunami-ready’ communities must develop a risk-reduction plan, designate hazardous areas, display information and maps, and raise awareness

“The upstream part is in good shape” said Aliaga. “Work has been done to establish 12 tsunami-warning centres covering most of the ocean, including the Mediterranean.”

The warning centres include five in the Mediterranean and north-east Atlantic, including Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal.

“The risk of tsunami is underestimated in most areas, including the Mediterranean,” Aliaga said. “Events are not very frequent and the risk does not translate from one generation to another.

“We need to get the message out,” he added. “In the Mediterranean, there is no question about it: it is not if, it’s when.”

One of the deadliest earthquakes in history hit Portugal on All Saints’ Day 1755 , generating a tsunami 6 metres high in Lisbon and Cádiz. Up to 50,000 people died in the earthquake, but many unsuspecting others perished in the ensuing fires and tsunami .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeiTV_0gJKRtuU00
An engraving depicting the Lisbon earthquake, fire and tsunami in 1755. Photograph: Science History Images/Alamy

Tsunamis just 1.5-2 metres high can lift cars off the ground, while smaller waves can result in walls of water travelling at 40mph (65km/h).

“The warning is not the full story,” said Aliaga. “The second part is community preparedness – how people behave and react. That has a way to go.”

He cited the case of Tilly Smith , a 10-year-old British girl who led 100 people, including her family, to safety in the 2004 tsunami. She had been told by her geography teacher at school to evacuate immediately on seeing receding water.

Sea-level rises, which increase the impact of tsunamis on coastal communities, are “one more reason to increase the pace of our work”, he said.

“The link is that sea-level rise increases the impact of tsunamis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixCcR_0gJKRtuU00
Tourists start to run for land as the first of six tsunamis start to roll towards a beach near Krabi, southern Thailand, in 2004. Photograph: AFP/Getty

A 2018 study modelling tsunamis in Macau, China, found rising sea levels added to the risk from tsunamis, as they can travel farther inland. The frequency of tsunami-induced flooding rose by 1.2 to 2.4 times for a 45cm increase in sea level and from 1.5 to 4.7 times for a 90cm increase, the study found.

Related: Tonga says volcanic eruption and tsunami an ‘unprecedented disaster’

Authorities in Alexandria, Istanbul, Marseille, Cannes and Chipiona are working on “tsunami-ready” preparedness, including evacuation signs and procedures, as well as plans for warning tourists, Aliaga said.

“We want 100% of communities, where there is a proven hazard, to be ready to respond by 2030,” he said. “They will have evacuation maps, they will have carried out exercises and they will already have in place 24-hour alerts.”

Alerts were triggered about 10 minutes after an earthquake hit, he said, and could take the form of anything from loudhailers to WhatsApp messages.

“If it’s a local tsunami, you have 20 minutes maximum before the first wave hits. The second wave is larger and comes 40 minutes after the first one. You still have the possibility of escape.”

Vladimir Ryabinin, executive secretary of Unesco’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, said: “More than 40 communities in 21 countries are already safer now they have implemented our tsunami-ready programme. If we are to meet this global challenge by 2030, we must scale-up our programme very fast.”

Comments / 16

FFG22
3d ago

Sea levels don't need to rise for that to happen. Just need a earthquake.

Reply(3)
29
Related
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Earthquake Preparedness#Tsunami#Un#Heigawa#Mainichi Shimbun Reuters
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Greek Island

Greece is a land renowned for its beauty, its location on the Mediterranean Sea, and its rich history. The nation is also known for being home to many islands. After all, Greece’s city-state Athens dominated the seas with its navy in the ancient world. In this article, we’re going to explore the largest Greek island. We’ll also show you how many islands are in this country, how big they are, and how they’re governed.
WORLD
The Independent

Dolphins in Lisbon river show benefits of protecting nature

Delegates attending a U.N. conference in Lisbon next week might take inspiration for their efforts to protect the oceans by looking out of the venue’s windows at Portugal’s longest river, where frolicking dolphins nowadays delight locals and tourists.The number of dolphins swimming from the Atlantic into the mouth of the River Tagus at Lisbon has increased significantly in recent times as pollution has dropped.“In the past 10 years, with the water improvement, we started seeing wildlife much more frequently,” says local sailor and guide Bernardo Queiroz, who organizes trips to see bottlenose and common dolphins in the river.“We used...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line’s Longest Cruise Ever Sells Out in Record Time

A cruise line announced their longest cruise ever that started at $86,999 per person and the cruise sold out prior to the official opening for bookings. Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world, announced a 150 day cruise from Miami last month, their longest ever. The cruise was so popular that it sold out during pre-registration and before it officially opened for bookings.
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

'My 13-year-old daughter asked to leave because she was terrified'

“The last three months have been surreal. I have just arrived back in Kyiv after three months in Spain. I’m not sure if it’s a good decision, but it’s made. I really hope the war will stop soon.”. Rugby likes to use wartime phrases to convey its...
KIDS
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy