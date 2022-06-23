Public invited to view Hawaii winner of Vans shoe art contest

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) wants to know what you think about city's tennis or pickleball facilities and services. It's holding another, more detailed public survey online; visit the case-sensitive website bit.ly/OutdoorCourtSurvey2 from now until 4:30 p.m. (HST) on Tuesday, July 5. Physical copies of the surveys will also be available at two locations for those without computer/internet access:

