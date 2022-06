– Heavy rains caused the collapse of a railroad bridge near South Bend. The Night Express train traveling from Chicago to Toledo plunged into the water. Of the 150 people aboard, approximately 60 were killed and many more injured. Citizens of South Bend and Mishawaka were alerted to the accident by church bells rung in the middle of the night and many came to help in the disaster.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO