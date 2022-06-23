Noblesville Lions Club cooks for senior citizens

Through a special donation, Altrusa of Hamilton County, IN, Inc. recently donated 21 books to the Sheridan Public Library. The books are currently on display and available for checkout. Altrusa is an international group of dedicated volunteers who serve their local communities to enhance and make them an even better...
Registration is underway for one of Indianapolis’ most unique challenges: the Iron Eagle Paddle & Run. The ninth edition of this popular event is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Eagle Creek Park. The Iron Eagle is a fundraiser for the Eagle Creek Park Foundation. Registration...
Let freedom ring with a free kid’s meal at your local Applebee’s. Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will offer a Kids Eat Free special. This promotion is valid all-day Monday, July 4 for one day only. Participating locations in Hamilton County include:. 14711...
Rodney T. Hancock, 84, Noblesville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 9, 1938, to Pinkney and Maudie (Parrish) Hancock in Harrisburg, Ill. Rodney was a cement mason for over 50 years and loved being with family. He is survived by his...
The Morse Waterways Association (MWA) is organizing its 18th annual lake cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, and this year you can help not only clean up Morse Reservoir, but also help a young man with a passion for sustainability earn his position as an Eagle Scout.
The City of Carmel is the No. 3 “Safest City to Raise a Family” in America, according to a new survey released Friday by SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and information to help people make their life safer at home and in their community. The survey is based on FBI data from 2020.
Richard William Hoehnke, 70, Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 24, 1952, to the late William and Shirley (Seeley) Hoehnke in Indianapolis. Rick worked part time as a warehouse laborer and deliveryman. He also worked for IndyCar as an observer...
96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is closed to thru traffic until July 19 for improvements associated with the city of Indianapolis and The Edge apartment construction project. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway. For a portion of this closure period, local access...
All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
Indianapolis AlleyCats coach Will Drumright admitted that he didn’t have much of a voice after his team took the AUDL Central Division leader Chicago to the wire Saturday night. The Alleycats’ game with the Union was indeed a screamer. Chicago came into the Grand Park Events Center with a...
