ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 5

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Colorado Avalanche Fan Gets Banned from Hockey Games After Scattering Friend's Ashes on the Ice

On Jan. 8, self-proclaimed "die-hard" fan Ryan Clark went to Bell Arena in Denver, Colorado on a mission: to spread his best friend's ashes on the ice, The Hill reports. Kyle Stark was Clark's best friend, best man and favorite person to go to an Avalanche game with, reports Denver7 News. But, in December of 2021, when Stark unexpectedly passed away, Clark knew he had to do something special for his friend.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

GOALIE FLATTENS OFFICIAL DURING BEER LEAGUE GAME; GETS CHASED DOWN THE ICE

For every complaint there is about not be able to find referees and linesmen at any level of amateur hockey, there's a video like this that gives a glimpse of just what it's like to wear the stripes sometimes. This clip recently showed up on the internet and involves an official attempting to stop a fight between a goaltender and skater. He does push on the goaltender somewhat, trying to keep him back. The netminder gives him a couple of light whacks on the legs, and then lays into him with a cross check. As he skating away, players from from the opposing team chase him down the ice before he can get back to the dressing room. These types of scenes are becoming all too common at rinks across North America and countless leagues are feeling the pinch as those who would usually volunteer to be an official at a game are tired of it.
NHL
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors Surface After Rumored Rift Between Rangers and Panarin

In what will come as shocking news to a number of fans, Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently wrote in an article about the New York Rangers and which players stay and which players go, that Artemi Panarin might actually ask for a trade out of the Rangers organization. Following what many are calling a disappointing playoff performance, the narrative around New York is that something might be off between the two sides.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Rockets add four-point line to practice facility

The concept of a four-point line has been casually kicked around in the NBA discourse over the last several years. One prominent basketball figure even expressed support for the league to officially add one. But we have not really seen what a four-point line prototype would actually look like until now.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Denver Nuggets: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Denver Nuggets originally had just one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, they made a couple of trades which led to two extra selections on draft night. This added flexibility and had Nuggets fans excited for what Denver had up their sleeve. After all, this is a team that desperately needs to add […] The post Denver Nuggets: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri has direct message for doubters after Stanley Cup win

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri won his first Stanley Cup during Sunday’s 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he made sure to take a parting shot at those who doubted him. Speaking to Sportsnet after the game, Kadri was...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history

The Colorado Avalanche have slayed the beast. They have beaten the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-1. They did so in very impressive fashion. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, the Avs […] The post Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Many Men#Stanley Cup Final#The Colorado Avalanche

Comments / 0

Community Policy