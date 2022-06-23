ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hamilton County Superior Court 6 Judge Gail Bardach to retire July 1

By The Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton County Superior Court 6 Judge Gail Bardach will retire from the bench on Friday, July 1. Bardach was first elected in 2006. Prior to that she served as judge of the Carmel City Court for 14 years. “I could have retired a long time ago, but I have...

Comments / 0

