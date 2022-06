Thank you, Hamilton County, for helping provide at least 43,930 meals to local food pantries and Summer Lunch programs in May and June. May 14 was the National Association of Letter Carriers (NACL) Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which was held nationwide and in Hamilton County communities. Local NACL 888 coordinates this food drive every year and works with the food support network throughout the county.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO